Joan star Sophie Turner reveals special cameo in episode one – did you spot it?

Sophie Turner is back on the small screen in ITV's new drama Joan, which is inspired by the life of real London jewel thief Joan Hannington.

Set in the 1980s, the series follows Joan as a young mother, who seizes the chance to start a new life for her and her six-year-old daughter by delving into the criminal underworld.

WATCH: Sophie Turner stars in Joan

At a press conference ahead of the show's launch, Sophie revealed that Joan's real-life son, Benny, appeared in the first episode.

Speaking about the scene, which sees Joan meet enigmatic antiques dealer and future husband Boisie Hannington (Frank Dillane) in a pub, the Game of Thrones star said: "It's amazing because in the scene that we meet first in the pub, the bartender was played by Joan's son Benny. It was so cool to have that because it's the moment his parents meet and he got to be there and we got to hang out with him.

© Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock Joan Hannington with her son Benny Banks

"It was kind of such a bizarre, wonderful moment. So it was special in many, many ways," she added.

Sophie also said starring in the drama was "the thrill of her career". "To be able to play someone like Joan, who's so multifaceted and so funny, but she's gone through so much trauma," she said. "She's so ambitious, and she's all these things: mother, love, liar, thief, but she there really is so much to her.

"I just felt it would be the biggest treat to be able to play her. And it's just remarkable that it's all a true story," added the 28-year-old.

© ITV Sophie Turner stars as Joan

For those unfamiliar with the six-part series, it introduces viewers to "fiery and uncompromising" young woman Joan, who is desperate to escape her unhealthy relationship with violent criminal Gary.

When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the chance to start a new life with her daughter, Kelly.

The synopsis continues: "Delving deeper into the criminal underworld, Joan meets Boisie, an enigmatic antiques dealer whose allure introduces her to new levels of danger and passion.

© ITV Frank Dillane plays Boisie

"Through sharp intelligence, irresistible charm, and a talent for impersonation, Joan's journey is a high-stakes game of survival and reinvention. Every heist and every stolen diamond is driven by her singular purpose: to create a secure future for her daughter."

Joan premieres on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29 September at 9pm. The second episode airs the same time on Monday 30 September.