Game of Thrones' biggest stars: where are they now?
We checked in on the Westeros alumni

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been five years since Game of Thrones concluded with what many felt was a somewhat unsatisfying ending to the beloved fantasy series. In those five years, the incredible ensemble cast have been very busy indeed, but what have they been up to? From tying the knot and welcoming children to landing incredible movie roles and more, here's where the stars are now. Warning - spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones. Come on, you've had six years!

Since having his head lopped off in season one and concluding his all-too-brief (but impactful) time on Game of Thrones, Sean has gone on to some amazing projects, including Disney+'s Shardlake and BBC's Time, which earned him a BAFTA for Best Actor. He also tied the knot with his fifth wife, Ashley Moore, in 2017.

The show was never quite the same after Cat had her throat slit at the Red Wedding in season three, but fortunately, Michelle has had a much happier time of things than her alter ego. She recently starred in Gangs of London as well as Suits and 24: Live Another Day. Fans of Bridgerton might also have spotted her in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as Princess Augusta.

Sophie has gone on to become a Hollywood A-lister after her turn as the Queen in the North! Finishing GoT on top, Sophie went on to star in the X-Men movies as Jean Grey, and is set to star in the lead role in an ITV drama, Joan. Sophie also tied the knot with Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, and the pair have welcomed two children before confirming their split in 2023. Sophie is now dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Maisie also landed on her feet in the X-Men universe as Rahne Sinclair, just one of many roles post her time as the sword-fighting, assassinating Arya Stark. She has also starred in Doctor Who, Pistol, The New Look and Two Weeks to Live. She also hosts a podcast, Frank Film Club.

Bran concluded Game of Thrones by becoming King of the Seven Kingdoms, much to everyone's surprise - including Isaac, who revealed that he thought the showrunners were pranking him with a fake script. Since Game of Thrones, the star has gone on to return to university and was studying neuroscience in 2019. He has kept up acting at the same time, starring in Box Trolls and Voyagers.

Emilia landed worldwide fame following her role as the dragon queen in Game of Thrones. She went on to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Last Christmas, Terminator Genisys and Marvel's Secret Invasion. She has also had a successful theatre career, starring in The Seagull and Breakfast at Tiffany's.

While they tried to kill Jon Snow off in season five, he defied all expectations by rising from the dead, with Jon making it to the end of the series only to return to the Night's Watch after murdering the love of his life for the good of the realm. 

Kit has had much more luck in both his love life and career - and actually tied the knot with his onscreen love interest Ygritte - Rose Leslie - in 2018. The pair share two children together, a son and a daughter. Kit has also starred in some brilliant projects, including Eternals, Criminal UK and, most recently, HBO's Industry.

Jaime was so close to making it until the end of Game of Thrones. If only he'd stayed with Brienne and not run back to his twin sister/lover and been crushed to death under King's Landing. 

As for Nikolaj, he has taken on some major roles since GoT, including William the Conqueror in King and Conqueror, and Owen in Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me.

After retiring from acting for a few years after Game of Thrones, Jack is thankfully back on our screens with a series of deliciously villainous roles. 

He has starred in The Famous Five and The Sandman, and is set to star in the highly anticipated Netflix show House of Guinness. He tied the knot with his partner, Róisín O'Mahony, in 2022. Fortunately, it was much more successful than his purple wedding!

After playing the brilliantly evil Cersei who, like Jaime, was killed off by being buried under rubble, Lena has had an amazing career, starring in Fighting with My Family, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Tales of Arcadia. She also tied the knot with fellow actor Marc Menchaca in 2022 in a ceremony in Italy.

Tyrion made it to the end of Game of Thrones to live out his days as the Hand of the King, but he didn't seem any happier about it than we were! Peter was definitely one of the breakout stars of Game of Thrones and has landed major roles in blockbuster movies since, including Avengers, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the upcoming Wicked musical movie.

