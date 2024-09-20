Game of Thrones' biggest stars: where are they now?

While they tried to kill Jon Snow off in season five, he defied all expectations by rising from the dead, with Jon making it to the end of the series only to return to the Night's Watch after murdering the love of his life for the good of the realm.

Kit has had much more luck in both his love life and career - and actually tied the knot with his onscreen love interest Ygritte - Rose Leslie - in 2018. The pair share two children together, a son and a daughter. Kit has also starred in some brilliant projects, including Eternals, Criminal UK and, most recently, HBO's Industry.