Grace fans devastated as beloved character bids farewell in season four finale

Season four of Grace drew to a close on Sunday night. As John Simm's detective came face to face with his wife Sandy, who for the past three years had been presumed dead; Norman Potting went undercover, and just about survived.

Grace season four trailer

An emotional episode for fans, the fourth instalment marked Craig Parkinson's final outing as DS Potting. Back in August, the actor confirmed that he was exiting the series. Taking to Instagram, Craig wrote: "Some #Grace news… After a very happy few years, I've made the decision to hand in Norman Potting's detective badge."

© Photo: BBC Craig Parkinson made his final appearance in Grace on Sunday night

Noting that he'd had a "wonderful experience" on the show, the TV star paid tribute to his co-stars. "It's been a real pleasure working with @johnsimmofficial (again!) leading the charge and fabulous colleagues in @richkidcampbell @bradmorrison1988 @zoetapperofficial and, of course, my partner @lauraelph. You're all fantastic!"

Craig concluded: "Massive thanks to everyone that's watched, supported and also those that have said hello when we've been filming around Brighton & Hove. New #Grace season for you, last one for me. Really hope you enjoy."

While Craig has bid farewell to Grace, his character Norman could return in future seasons, as he hasn't been killed off. As for what DS Potting does next, perhaps the writers will shed light on his exit in season five, which has already begun filming.

Renewed in spring, John Simms and Richie Campbell confirmed that they'd commenced production on the fifth instalment in May. Sharing a photo from the set, John told fans: "Filming is underway on GRACE season 5. We're suited & booted and back on the beat. 4 new feature length episodes based on the books by @peterjamesuk."

Currently, an official synopsis is yet to be revealed, although it is known that season five will adapt four more Peter James novels – Dead If You Don't, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

Among the returning cast, Laura Elphinstone, Zoë Tapper, Brad Morrison and Sam Hoare are all expected to reprise their roles. Considering that season four has only just concluded, it's highly likely that the next episodes with premiere in 2025.

© ITV The fate of DS Norman Potting will likely be revealed in season five

Of course, Grace's return will feel bittersweet without fan favourite Norman, but away from the cameras, Craig has a major life change on the horizon. Just last week, the actor revealed that he's engaged.

"We threw a party on Saturday to bring our friends together to celebrate. Celebrate what? Well, a couple of months ago @ktpop asked to marry me her (see last 2 photos for that private moment!) so we thought a party was in order," Craig penned.

"Thank you to all our gorgeous friends that made it such a joyful night - a few couldn't be there but they can make up for it at the wedding."