Your Mum, My Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

Your Mum, My Dad has returned to our screens and we're loving watching these single parents try to find love once again, guided by their children.

The first series of the show was a major success and we can't wait to see who ends up finding their other half and going all the distance. At the end of the last series, there were three happy couplings who left the West Sussex manor together.

But did their love stand the test of time? HELLO! has all the answers for you!

Roger and Janey

Roger quickly became a fan favourite on the show when he movingly spoke about how he lost his late wife to cancer. The 59-year-old ended up matching up with Janey, a 47-year-old recruitment manager and singer.

Not only are the pair still together, but they share frequent insights into their relationship and their serene holidays that they jet off to. The couple even have their own segment on This Morning, where they discuss their travels.

As the news series started airing, they joked: "It's going to be so strange seeing the house again, people in our house. That house has got such wonderful memories for us and let's hope it creates some wonderful memories for the new people going in."

Elliott and Sharon

Elliott and Sharon had an instant connection when they appeared on the ITV dating show and they left the series as a full-fledged couple. Their relationship appeared to be going strong with the pair even intending to move in together, however, the duo eventually called it quits.

A source confirmed their split to the Mail, but said the pair parted on "good terms" and hinted that they could pick things up in the future.

Natalie and Paul

Fans were overjoyed when Natalie and Paul ended up together, however, by the time the series had finished airing, the couple revealed that they'd split during the summer.

In a social media statement, the former couple shared: "Firstly just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming support from everyone who has watched the show and how invested you have been with our journey. It was an incredible experience and one that we will be forever grateful for taking part in.

"Nat and I had an incredible experience in the retreat and loved every moment, we continued that connection over the summer and had some great times together. Unfortunately in early August we decided to call a day on the relationship. We are both still friends and wish each other the best. Thank you for your continued support and we're very thankful to @davinamccall @itv @mymumyourdaduk for all we gained from the experience."

However, Paul clearly has an affinity to the show, as the star returned to the manor in his next quest for love. He even opened up about his split from Natalie, saying they weren't "compatible".