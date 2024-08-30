Sophie Turner sounds completely different with London accent in first look trailer for ITV's Joan

ITV has shared a first look at its upcoming drama series, Joan, which is inspired by the autobiography of London jewel thief, Joan Hannington.

Sophie Turner leads the cast in the titular role – and she sounds so different in the official trailer. Watch it below.

WATCH: Sophie Turner stars in Joan

The six-part series introduces viewers to Joan in her twenties, who is described as a "fiery and uncompromising" woman who is desperate to escape the unhealthy marriage to her husband, violent criminal Gary.

When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the chance to start a new life with her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

The synopsis continues: "Delving deeper into the criminal underworld, Joan meets Boisie, an enigmatic antiques dealer whose allure introduces her to new levels of danger and passion.

© ITV Sophie Turner stars as Joan alongside Frank Dillane as Boisie

"Through sharp intelligence, irresistible charm, and a talent for impersonation, Joan's journey is a high-stakes game of survival and reinvention. Every heist and every stolen diamond is driven by her singular purpose: to create a secure future for her daughter."

The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Frank Dillane (Renegade Nell) as Boisie, Kirsty J. Curtis (Harlots) as Nancy, Joan's older sister and a salon worker, and Gershwyn Eustache Junior (I May Destroy You, Top Boy) as Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who has made a new life in Spain with his wife Val played by Laura Aikman (Archie, Gavin & Stacey).

Sophie Turner leads the cast

Rounding out the main cast are Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Jack Greenlees (Strike, Harlots), Alex Blake (The Crown, Chernobyl), Caroline Faber (Grantchester, Berlin Station) and Dorothy Atkinson (The Gold, Stonehouse).

The drama is penned by Mrs Wilson and The Essex Serpent writer Anna Symon, while Richard Laxton (Rain Dogs and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) is at the helm as director.

© ITV The drama is inspired by a true story

Sophie previously said of the series: "I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother.'

"A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime," added the actress.

Joan is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.