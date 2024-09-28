Strictly Come Dancing Week 2: Wynne Evans sparks partner's jealousy, Nadiya Bychkova faces wardrobe malfunction - live updates

Strictly Come Dancing will be gearing up for its first elimination of the series, but after last week's performances, we don't anyone to leave!

Last week's show saw plenty of incredible moments from an opening number to die for, Toyah Willcox's incredible hair flicks, Nick Knowles in a sparkly jacket and people calling Tasha Ghouri a potential winner after her mesmerising cha-cha-cha.

WATCH: See the Strictly cast

But who will earn your vote after this week of dancing?

Tom Dean

© Ray Burmiston Strictly Come Dancing's Tom Dean

Tom was the first celebrity to take to the floor on Saturday night and he recieved a mixed response from the judges! While Shirley praised his improvement in his posture, Craig didn't feel that the Olympic swimmer was very comfortable.

Scores: 3, 6, 5, 6 (20)

Dr Punam Krishan

© Guy Levy What did you make to the sizzling foxtrot?

Dr. Punam brought sass to her foxtrot looking just like Shania Twain as she started her routine. However, the judges found a lot of fault with some of her ballroom holds, while loving her solo sections. What did you make to the routine?

Scores: 4, 5, 4, 5 (18)

Paul Merson

© Ray Burmiston Paul took to the floor again

Paul's dance "thrilled" Anton although he avoided any salsa tecnhique joking that Paul "didn't have any", but it's clear that the entertainment value is there! Craig wasn't impressed calling it a "comedy dance at a wedding" which prompted plenty of boos from the audience, but he did compliment the lifts, and we were loving them as well!

But apparently it wasn't only Craig who didn't like the routine, with Paul joking his wife "slaughtered" the training footage.

Scores: 2, 4, 4, 5 (15)

Wynne Evans

© Guy Levy Wynne's dance was magical

Wynne was a total surprise last week with the opera singer appearing near the top of the leaderboard. This Saturday, he was once again as incredible as before and the judges were full of praise once again for the Welshman with Shirley calling the dance "beautiful". The responses were so much, Wynne evan gave all the judges a cuddle, prompting Katya to joke that she was "jealous".

Scores: 7, 7, 8, 8 (30)

JB Gill

© BBC / Ray Burmiston JB continued to prove his dancing prowess

JB Gill topped the leaderboard last week and he delivered another strong performance again this week, with plenty of rolls and oozing star power. While Motsi praised the JLS singer's "coolness", Shirley and Anton did find a couple of issues with his partnering work, although both were in love with his solo portions.

Scores: 7, 7, 6, 7 (27)

Sam Quek

© Guy Levy Sam was in her element!

Sam showed off all of her dancing potential last week and she was truly in her element this week as she danced a hockey-themed Charleston. However, Craig thought Sam was out of time during the routine and was even against the lifts! Shirley, however, thought Sam was a "great performer" while Anton advised her to make "the music your friend".

Scores: 4, 6, 6, 6 (22)

Chris McCausland

© Guy Levy Chris is a fan favourite!

Chris is proving to be a fan favourite with the Strictly fans, and his dance was sure to delight, with the judges giving plenty of credit to the comedian. Although Chris showed off his razor-sharp wit, the scores were amazing!

Scores: 6, 7, 8, 8 (29)

Jamie Borthwick

© Guy Levy

Jamie had to tackle a challenging rumba for his second dance and while the EastEnders star was called a "talented dancer" by Motsi, Craig thought Jamie was "dancing by numbers". What did you think?

Scores: 6, 7, 7, 7 (27)

Toyah Willcox

© Guy Levy Toyah hit the floor again

Toyah ended up on the bottom of the leaderboard last week, but Anton thought that Toyah was "1000 times better" this week, and we certainly agree that the singer is showing off all of her potential! And Craig even thought her "abandonment" sold the number.

Scores: 3, 5, 5, 5 (18)

