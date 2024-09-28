Strictly star Sarah Hadland's life away from cameras: from famous friends to London home

Sarah Hadland wowed Strictly Come Dancing viewers with her high-scoring Quickstep last Saturday night – and we can't wait to see what she and her dance partner Vito Coppola have in store for us in week two.

The actress, 53, is known and loved for her various comedy roles, including her portrayal of Stevie Sutton in the BBC One comedy series Miranda, Trish in ITV's The Job Lot, and Monica in Murder, They Hope. But how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all we know, including her London home and famous friends.

Sarah's home life away from the cameras

When she's not busy filming her latest comedy show or rehearsing for Strictly, Sarah can be found at home in London.

Opening up about living in Blackheath during a 2019 interview with The Times, the Leap Year actress said: "We have a farmers' market and an annual street party. I love the village feel. I found my house while traipsing behind my dad, telling him, 'Don't be ridiculous, I'll never be able to afford Blackheath.' We promptly came across this house. I am attracted to quirky buildings. The house was originally a stable — I have photos of it in the 1980s, with barn doors."

© @hadderstime/Instagram Sarah Hadland's mum was 'ecstatic' when she joined Strictly

Sarah clearly shares a close relationship with her mum, who she affectionately refers to as Beaky. Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the Strictly launch show, Sarah revealed that her mum was "ecstatic" when she joined the 2024 line-up. The actress also shared a selfie of her and her mum on Instagram, penning in the caption: "Me and a very happy Beaky ( my mum ) #itfinallyhappened."

Sarah's famous friends

Sarah keeps her Instagram followers updated with what she gets up to when she's not working and often posts snaps of her out and about with her fellow actor friends, including Bridget Jones actress Sally Phillips, her Miranda co-stars Miranda Hart and Patricia Hodge, and Russell Tovey, her co-star in ITV's comedy, The Job Lot.

© @hadderstime/Instagram Sarah is close friends with her Miranda co-stars Miranda Hart and Patricia Hodge

Alongside a selfie of the actress with Sally and Patricia, Sarah penned a sweet message that read: "So good to see these 2 - friends forever @sallysmack #DameHodge made me very happy."

In December last year, Sarah shared a snap of her and Russell celebrating "friendsgiving" together, prompting the Being Human star to drop a string of red heart emojis in the comments section.

© @hadderstime/Instagram Sarah celebrated "friendsgiving" with her actor friend Russell Tovey

Ahead of the Strictly launch show, Sarah revealed that she's part of a Whatsapp group, which includes Miranda and presenter Claire Balding, made up of the friends she watches the Strictly final with every year.

"Traditionally every year, there's a group of us, including Patricia Hodge and Clare Balding, that all go to Miranda's house to watch the final. It's very strict - you're not allowed to talk during the dancing," she revealed.

© Theo Whiteman Sarah is close friends with her Murder, They Hope co-star Sian Gibson

"I also have another Strictly group chat with Sian Gibson and James Lance from Ted Lasso, so I've [got] quite a network."

Sarah's love life

Sarah tends to keep her love life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about her relationship history.