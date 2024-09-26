Strictly's Nick Knowles makes announcement on future in show after accident

Nick Knowles has confirmed his Strictly future following his shoulder injury earlier in the week. It's good news for fans of the DIY SOS star as Nick confirmed he had been given the all-clear to perform at the weekend.

See what he said below...

WATCH: Nick Knowles confirms Strictly future following injury

Taking to social media, the 62-year-old said: "So just an update because, look how excited my dance partner is, because we have been given clearance to dance on Saturday. It's been an interesting couple of days, full of scans and physios and people helping me. Everyone's been amazing, thank you for all of your messages of support."

The post was met with support from his co-stars with his dance partner, Luba Mushtuk, commenting with a string of muscle arm emojis while fellow competitor Montell Douglas enthused: "Wahoooo!"

© Guy Levy Nick and Luba opened the series with a Jive

Nick's Strictly future had been unclear since Monday when he shared a video of himself wearing a sling after sustaining his shoulder injury.

"As you can see my arm is in a sling and that's because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway," he explained. "My little boy was in the car so wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

© BBC Nick was one of the final celebs to be announced for the series

"And in the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could because there was a big wheel on my big car. I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit. I'm not quite sure how or what, but it's been quite painful although a little better this morning."

At the time, he promised to keep fans updated on his condition and he even appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday evening with Luba.

© Instagram The star had sustained a shoulder injury

Nick made his Strictly debut at the weekend where he and Luba danced a Jive to Starship's We Built This City. The pair scored 18 points from the judges after they opened the series.

This week, Nick and Luba will be dancing an American Smooth to Blur's iconic hit Parklife.

© Ray Burmiston Who will take home the Glitterball this year?

Nick had previously joked with HELLO! and other media ahead of the series that his goal was just to "survive" the show!