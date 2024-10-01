Kelly Ripa addresses huge change at Live on the eve of her birthday: 'I don't believe it's happening!'

Kelly Ripa opened up about a big change that could be happening in the not too distant future, effecting her work at Live.

The TV favorite addressed the audience on Tuesday October 1 as she began to tell a subway story.

Before doing so, she gave some background to it, explaining that her and husband and co-host Mark Consuelos were traveling to another part of the city to look at a new studio for the long-running morning show.

"You and I went down to tour the new studios because apparently our show is finally moving to a new location," Kelly said. "But that's not going to happen for some time, and I don't believe it's going to happen."

"No, no, it's happening," Mark interjected, as Kelly said: "I'll probably still be here...I don't believe it's happening."

© Live Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talks about moving across the city for Live

"This place has been sold for ten years," she continued, as Mark tried to reason that their current studios had been sold.

The All My Children alum told viewers: "Apparently we're moving downtown to this fancy state-of-the-art studio in SoHo. SoHo where we used to live, which would have been convenient for us. But as soon as we move to the Upper East Side, now we want to move to SoHo. Okay, whatever!"

Going back to the start of the story, the TV host - who turns 54 on October 2 - explained that the "entire staff" from Live had all gone to visit the studio on a group trip, choosing to take the subway.

She revealed that one member, booker Kelly Burkhard, was taking it for the first time.

"If you have been on the subway, you know you will see everything and I mean everything!" the Hope and Faith alum said, adding that she would have loved to have seen Kelly's face if she had been on the subway over the weekend, as she had read a subway story that tickled her.

"Well apparently this woman dropped her bag of crabs on the train and thank god it was filmed by an influencer," she said, as the show cut to a clip of a woman being helped by other travelers on the subway who were picking up the crabs that had fallen out onto the floor.

"You've got to love New Yorkers, they were like 'Yes, we will get them!'" Kelly said.

Kelly will no doubt mark her birthday on Live on Tuesday. It will mark the first birthday working alongside Mark, who joined in April 2024.

The Riverdale actor replaced Ryan Seacrest, and has received rave reviews from fans over the past few months. The couple event took away a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host back in June.