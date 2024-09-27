Kelly Ripa leaves her seat during Live show during lively discussion about her appearance: 'Calm down!'

Kelly Ripa had the Live studio audience engaged this week as she opened up about the possibility of getting bangs.

The ABC star revealed on Thursday morning she was debating getting them, but wasn't sure, and so decided to get a little help from a quiz that had been compiled in France about whether or not a person would suit the face-framing hairstyle.

She asked Mark Consuelos and the audience to join in, and at one point, she even left her chair to help one audience member determine her score results, which can be viewed in the video below!

Kelly Ripa gets up from her seat during Live discussion about her appearance

The star had everyone in hysterics as she asked: "Can I get out of my chair?" before going over to inspect the lady's face shape to help her with the test.

Responding to the reaction as she walked over, she joked: "Okay everybody, calm down!"

Kelly Ripa got out of her chair to help an audience member determine whether she should get bangs or not

The Live star often talks about wanting to get bangs, but admitted she was nervous about commiting, with Mark pointing out that it would be a good "six to seven months commitment" once she went for the chop.

The couple even spoke to a woman in the audience who had recently got bangs, who wasn't so happy with them and said that she was now "hiding behind my bangs". This, however, didn't put Kelly off, who joked: "I need bangs! To complete my personality because I am already a person who is hiding behind my house."

Kelly got the audience involved as they all did the French test determining if they would suit bangs or not

Kelly has been sporting the same mid-length blonde hair for many years but she has experimented with various hairstyles over time, from a bob to brunette hair. She also isn't a stranger to wearing hair pieces.

The All My Children alum often talks about her hair and beauty routine on Live. She is also not afraid to try out new trends, and in May, went for two weeks without washing her hair to "oil train" it.

© Getty Images Kelly has beautiful hair and is debating getting bangs

She explained to her husband Mark: "They call it oil-training your hair. Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair."

Kelly admitted she found it difficult to begin with, saying: "The first three days, your hair looks disgusting. But then, something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you're in a Breck commercial. It's bouncing and behaving, it's settled into its dirtiness."

© NBC The Live star has experimented with many different styles and lengths over the years

It worked a treat for Kelly too, who was happy with the end result. "I looked like a Westminster Dog," she said, referencing the dog competition show.

"It was like, giant hair. I went back to New Jersey in the '80s. It was just like, cascading hair."The Live Wire author is also not afraid to embrace her natural beauty either and on more than one occasion she's spoken about the possibility of going gray.

Kelly often shares updates on her hair

She told Mark on Live back in April: "My hair wants to be gray. "I just don't think, you know, you've seen my gray hair. It's not like a gorgeous silver or a pretty white. It's almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It's like colorless hair."