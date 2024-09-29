Kelly Ripa supports youngest son Joaquin away from home — and goes all out for it

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are certainly pulling out all the stops when it comes to supporting their kids, even if that's from the bleachers.

Kelly and Mark, both 53, took the weekend off to visit the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where their youngest son Joaquin Consuelos, 21, is a student.

Joaquin is a member of the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his parents are just as gung-ho about supporting him at his wrestling matches as they are about cheering on the school during any sport.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

Such was the case on Saturday, September 28, when the Michigan Wolverines faced off against the University of Minnesota's Golden Gophers, and ultimately emerged triumphant 27-24.

Kelly shared a photo on her Instagram Stories from the game, posing behind-the-scenes with a couple of young fans in UMich regalia, while she sported the school's sweatshirt, a yellow matching tee inside, UMich sneakers and, to top it all off, two large gold chains with large M's.

Mark, on the other hand, had to bring a bit of home flavor to the game as well, taking to his own Instagram Stories with a photo alongside another fan at the game, and while he wore a UMich sweatshirt, she wore a Campobasso FC tee, in honor of the football club he and Kelly co-own.

© Instagram Kelly poses in University of Michigan merch at a recent UMich football game

The couple are active Wolverine parents, and earlier this week on their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, they also celebrated UMich's win against the University of Southern California's Trojans (USC) the previous weekend.

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves her seat on LIVE show during lively discussion about her appearance: 'Calm down!'

"It was a tight game, it was back and forth, it was smash mouth football," Mark enthusiastically recalled, with Kelly adding: "It was a great game."

© Instagram Mark found a bit of Campobasso representation at the game as well

Kelly and Mark often get involved with the University's various efforts, from attending home games on the regular, to speaking at events. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary by attending a University women's health fundraiser.

MORE: Kelly Ripa left 'enraged' during time off work as she fills audience in during LIVE episode

"I thought what better way to celebrate life than to bring him to an estrogen festival," Kelly joked to the 100+ strong crowd about bringing her husband along. Mark told the crowd that being there for the University of Michigan was "in his bones" at this point.

© Instagram Joaquin is the only one of his siblings to leave home for university

"Being at University of Michigan has been such a blessing to us," he said. "Not only the school, but we feel like the whole state of Michigan has welcomed us every time."

MORE: Kelly Ripa visibly sad as she announces 'devastating day' on LIVE

The Hope and Faith actress also remarked that they've become so involved as Wolverine parents that everywhere they go, they'll occasionally hear people scream out "Go Blue!" to them and wear the school's colors at LIVE studios. In fact, they even heard a rallying cry while on vacation in Iceland.

© Getty Images His older siblings Michael and Lola were students at New York University

"It's gonna sound crazy, because it was winter and dark," she remembered. "We're paddling out on the ocean to see if we can see whales, but instead we saw a person who yelled 'Go Blue!' at us. The one person we saw in four days!" Their two other children, 27-year-old Michael and 23-year-old Lola, are both graduates of New York University.