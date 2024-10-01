Adam Brody's wife Leighton Meester celebrates exciting news by joining beloved TV show

What a power couple! While Adam Brody has fans swooning at the 'hot rabbi' Noah in Netflix's Nobody Wants This - and now his wife Leighton Meester is joining another streaming platform's hit show - and we can't wait!

Leighton will be joining the second season of Apple TV+'s hit show The Buccaneers and while not much is known about her character yet, the period drama promises incredible historical costumes - and very unlike anything we've seen the Gossip Girl star do before!

The hit show follows a group of American women who join London society in the 1870s to find their husbands - and face a major Anglo-American culture clash. Season two continues where season one left out, with the synopsis reading: "Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders - England is their home. In fact they’re practically running the place.

"Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child.

Could she be playing Leighton's mother?

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths... themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."

The show is set to see the return of stars including Kristine Frøseth as Nan, 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe as Conchita, Josie Totah as Mabel, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny. Mad Men star Christina Hendricks is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

Are you ready for season 2?

The show will also see the return of the dashing gentlemen cast including Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Mamma Mia 2 star Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable.

Fans are already speculating about the role Leighton will play in the show, with many thinking that she will play Nan's biological mother after the show's protagonist finds out that she is illegitimate in season one. Taking to Instagram to discuss, one person wrote: "Is she playing Nans biological mother?" Another person added: "IS SHE NANS MOM?? OMG." What do you think?