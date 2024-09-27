Nobody Wants This viewers saying same thing about Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Netflix rom-com

Netflix's new rom-com, Nobody Wants This, debuted on the platform this week – and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the show.

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the series follows agnostic podcast host Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah, who strike up an unlikely romance after meeting at a party. But can they overcome their differences?

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This

Viewers have been full of praise for the ten-part series, with many commenting on the electric chemistry between the two leads.

© Stefania Rosini/Netflix Kristen Bell stars as Joanne alongside Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This

One person penned: "One episode in and obsessed. I missed Adam Brody on TV... effortless charming and instantly great chemistry/banter with Kristen Bell," while another added: "Everyone needs to go watch #NobodyWantsThis on Netflix. A romcom hasn't had me kicking my feet like this in a while. And the chemistry between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell? Absolutely riveting."

© Netflix The rom-com follows agnostic podcaster Joanne who meets rabbi Noah

A third person hailed the show as "one of the best rom-coms" released in a while, adding: "The chemistry between Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is absolutely amazing I love the way they film this TV series is it looked like a movie you would see in the theaters. I hope we get a season 2," while another agreed, calling for more episodes: "Idk how it took this long for someone to put Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in a TV show together, but whoever finally decided to do it, THANK YOU! This show was everything I wanted and more! I need a second season, STAT!"

Speaking about his on-screen chemistry with Kristen, Adam praised creator Erin Foster's writing. "Erin wrote some great banter," he told Tudum. "She wrote these two characters. [Kristen and I] could have all the chemistry in the world, but if the characters are making very questionable actions or doing off-putting things, you’re still probably not going to want them to be together. So I think the tracks were laid very nicely for you to care about these characters and want them to be together."

© Netflix Fans praised the chemistry between the two leads

For those yet to watch the series, here's the official synopsis: "An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons)."

Nobody Wants This is available on Netflix.