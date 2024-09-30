Kristen Bell's initial necklace in Nobody Wants This - I've tracked it down (as well as the affordable lookalikes)

Hands up if you watched Nobody Wants This and now you're officially obsessed? I would say it's one of the best shows on Netflix right now, and I could easily watch it again. Even if it's just for that incredible first kiss (IYKYK).
I loved everything about it; the chemistry, the sisterly lols, the hilarious potential mother-in-law, and of course I loved the cool LA fashion from Kristen Bell's character.
As a shopping expert at HELLO! I tend to watch TV shows looking for products I think readers will love to shop. Kristen Bell's character, the feisty Joanne, serves up some chic outfits throughout (I clocked not one but two Reformation dresses) and more cool fall sneakers than I could count. But there was one accessory the character wore on repeat throughout the 10 episodes - the 'J' initial necklace.
I'm a sucker for a pendant so I couldn't resist looking for the exact designer of the 'J' necklace she wears on lots of her dates with the charismatic Noah, Adam Brody's character.
It turns out Joanne has expensive taste because the initial pendant necklace is by Adina Reyter and it's priced at $3,496 (£2,773). The 14-karat gold necklace features a sparkling diamond, hence the price tag. You can shop it still, but it's selling fast, no doubt because of the show.
The reviews on Nordstrom's website suggest that it's an excellent investment buy - one verified shopper describes it as her "favorite chain" and "unique".
If this is out of your price range, don't worry, there are plenty of lookalikes on the internet. They won't be as luxe, but Nordstron's paperclip chain initial necklace from Ettika is very similar and the reviews are very good, with plenty of people saying it's good quality and it's sturdy. What's more, it's 30% off!
I've also found one on Missoma with a similar chunky vibe - no diamond, sadly - but you do get white pearl cabochon instead, so that's a fair trade for the affordable price.
This hand-drawn cut out initial pendant has a retro feel to it and will work perfectly as a layering piece.
Last but not least, another fave of my mine would be the Abbott Lyon Figaro chain - perfect for every day wear. If you want to make it truly unique you can also add your birthstone to it.
So there you have it, which one will you choose?