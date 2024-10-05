Strictly fans left divided following 'unhinged' opening number

Movies Week is a fan favourite of Strictly fans, allowing us to watch the celebrities dance to the music from our best-lobed films.

As per tradition, the show opened with a group dance from the professional dancers. In recent years, they have performed to music from the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises, with last year's paying homage to the summer smash that was Barbie. This year, the number was inspired by the Despicable Me franchise and its iconic Minion characters.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2024

As Kai Widdrington performed as villain-turned-hero Gru, the rest of the pros were all dressed in yellow to portray the zany characters.

Despite the impressive dancing, fans were left divided over the performance. Taking to social media, one said: "I can't tell if this is comedic gold or nightmare fuel," while a second mused: "Let’s never do that again, alright? Cheers."

© Kieron McCarron The routine caused quite a reaction online

But plenty of others enjoyed the routine as one enthused: "One of the most fun professional dances yet," and another added: "This minions routine is genuinely the most unhinged thing I have ever laid eyes upon and I cannot help but stan."

For this year's Movie Week, fans can look forward to dances inspired by The Little Mermaid, Rocketman and even Wayne's World and Mrs. Doubtfire.

© Ray Burmiston Whose routine are you most looking forward to?

However, not all 14 stars will be taking to the dancefloor, as Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk have been given a bye to next week after the DIY SOS star suffered a knee injury.

A statement from the BBC confirmed Nick's injury, reading: "Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.

© Ray Burmiston Nick has been forced to drop out of this week's show

"As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again. Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery."

Nick later appeared in a recorded segment on the spin-off show It Takes Two where he delved further into his accident.

© BBC/Guy Levy Tom Dean became the first celebrity to be eliminated

"During our first dress rehearsal today, or run-through of the dance number on the stage, unfortunately I damaged my knee and it’s quite painful," he explained. "So the physios have decided I need to go for a MRI."

Luba continued: "Unfortunately we will not be dancing tomorrow but we really, really hope that the knee will be better for the next week and we'll be back on the dancefloor. Fingers crossed, we really hope that we'll be back and see you guys very soon."

© BBC/Rob Parfitt Tess and Claudia have returned to host

Nick then showed his determination to dance again as he joked: "Even if we have to glitter up the crutches, I am determined to get back and try and dance for you next week."