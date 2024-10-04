Strictly star pulls out of live show following injury – details

Strictly Come Dancing will be returning on Saturday, but not all of the remaining 14 celebrities will be taking to the dancefloor as DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has had to withdraw from this week's episode due to an injury.

A statement from the BBC said: "Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend. As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again. Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery."

WATCH: Relive some of Strictly's best-ever perfect scoring dances

Nick and professional partner Luba Mushtuk had been down to perform a Charleston to Rain on the Roof from the hit film Paddington 2.

The star was supported by fans and his co-stars, with judge Motsi Mabuse commenting: "Get well soon," alongside a string of heart emojis, while pro dancer Jowita Przystal added: "Get well soon!!!! Sending all my love." A third fan commented: "Wishing him a speedy recovery, would hate to see him go."

© Guy Levy Nick won't be dancing this weekend

Nick sustained an injury ahead of last week's show when he damaged his shoulder while changing his car's tyre, however, he later received medical clearance in order to perform his American Smooth.

"As you can see my arm is in a sling and that's because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway," he explained in a video shared last week. "My little boy was in the car so wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

© Ray Burmiston Nick has already sustained a shoulder injury

" And in the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could - because there was a big wheel on my big car - I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit. I'm not quite sure how or what, but it's been quite painful although a little better this morning "

When he took to the dancefloor, he and Luba scored 21 for their dance, with judge Motsi remarking that if she hadn't known he was "injured" then she wouldn't have guessed.

© Kieron McCarron This year's Movies Week promises to be incredible

Nick had previously joked with HELLO! and other media ahead of the series that his goal was just to "survive" the show!