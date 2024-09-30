Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice's BBC investigation result revealed

The results of the BBC's internal investigation into allegations made about former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice's conduct on the show have been made public.

The Italian dancer was accused of "abusive and cruel behaviour" by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who he was partnered with in the 2023 series before her abrupt departure from the competition.

© BBC/Ray Burniston Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington were paired together in the 2023 series of Strictly

In a new statement, the BBC has apologised to Amanda, noting that it had assessed and upheld “some, but not all, of the complaints made”.

"We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do."

According to PA, there were no findings relating to physical aggression, however complaints of verbal bullying and harassment have been upheld

Giovanni and Amanda's Strictly scandal explained

It all began back in October 2023, when Amanda dropped out of Strictly during the fifth week due to "medical reasons". She later addressed her departure in a social media statement, citing "personal reasons" for being "unable to continue".

WATCH: Amanda and Giovanni talk training together on Strictly

Then in January, it was reported that Amanda had requested video footage from her rehearsals with Giovanni and was allegedly seeking legal advice. Later that month, the Mr Selfridge star revealed that she had been diagnosed with mild PTSD following her time on the show. It was also reported that she had held a meeting with two of Giovanni's former celebrity dance partners, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and presenter Laura Whitmore.

© BBC Amanda pulled out of the competition in week five

In May, Giovanni spoke out against media reports about his teaching methods, rejecting suggestions of "abusive or threatening behaviour". It was then reported that the dancer was at the centre of an investigation into his conduct while also compiling his own documents to clear his name.

The following month, Strictly released the line-up of professional dancers for the 2024 show, with Giovanni's name omitted from the list.

© Shutterstock Giovanni was dropped from the 2024 Strictly line-up in June

Fast forward to July, when Amanda spoke out about the reports during an interview with Channel 4 News. She told host Krishnan Guru-Murthy that she and her lawyer were trying to obtain up to 50 hours of footage from her training sessions, which she described as "toxic". She also described Giovanni's behaviour as "bullying and aggressive".

Giovanni has strongly denied the allegations made against him.