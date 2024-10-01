Strictly Come Dancing has only been back for two weeks, but already there are rumours swirling about a potential romance between professional Jowita Przystał and reality TV star Pete Wicks.

And now, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has also weighed in on the speculation. Discussing the fan reaction about the pair's sizzling chemistry, the TV judge told Best Magazine: "There is a lot of giggling going on and chumminess with Pete and Jowita."

© Guy Levy Pete Wicks and Jowita have bonded

He added: "It's probably due to the fact he's a bit of a card - he's very funny. Their chemistry will make for some fab-u-lous dances I'm sure of it!"

Following their American Smooth over the weekend, which scored 21 points, fans were quick to comment on the duo's bond. One wrote: "I think Pete as has finally found his life partner and we are all witnessing it xx."

Another stated: "I feel like I'm intruding in a personal relationship when ! watch these two ngl, very sweet and a great improvement!" [sic]

The pair are have raised eyebrows

Pete's best mate and fellow podcaster Sam Thompson even waded in, telling This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary last week that he thinks "they are in love".

However, he quickly clarified his comment and suggested they were just friends. "He cares about her so much, the way he looks at her," he continued. "I've never seen it before. I just want to see him happy, he is one of the best people I know."

Jowita, who won the 2022 series alongside her celebrity partner Hamza Yassin, has quickly become a fan favourite, and was previously linked to former pro Giovanni Pernice.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal dance passionately on Strictly

While it's not known if Pete is currently in a relationship, his most recent romance was reportedly with Love Island star Maura Higgins. The pair were first linked last year after being spotted together at Grosvenor House in London, and have since been spotted out together on various occasions.

Prior to Maura, Pete was linked to fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble, and glamour model Jacqui Ryland.