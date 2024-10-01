Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star addresses Pete Wicks and Jowita romance rumours

Pete is partnered with Jowita Przystal on Strictly© Ray Burmiston

Strictly star addresses Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał romance rumours

Strictly Come Dancing is back with a whole host of new pairings

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Strictly Come Dancing has only been back for two weeks, but already there are rumours swirling about a potential romance between professional Jowita Przystał and reality TV star Pete Wicks. 

And now, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has also weighed in on the speculation. Discussing the fan reaction about the pair's sizzling chemistry, the TV judge told Best Magazine: "There is a lot of giggling going on and chumminess with Pete and Jowita." 

Pete Wicks dancing an American Smooth with Jowita Przystal© Guy Levy
Pete Wicks and Jowita have bonded

He added: "It's probably due to the fact he's a bit of a card - he's very funny. Their chemistry will make for some fab-u-lous dances I'm sure of it!" 

Following their American Smooth over the weekend, which scored 21 points, fans were quick to comment on the duo's bond. One wrote: "I think Pete as has finally found his life partner and we are all witnessing it xx." 

Another stated: "I feel like I'm intruding in a personal relationship when ! watch these two ngl, very sweet and a great improvement!" [sic] 

Pete Wicks took on the Paso Doble
The pair are have raised eyebrows

Pete's best mate and fellow podcaster Sam Thompson even waded in, telling This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary last week that he thinks "they are in love". 

However, he quickly clarified his comment and suggested they were just friends. "He cares about her so much, the way he looks at her," he continued. "I've never seen it before. I just want to see him happy, he is one of the best people I know."

Jowita, who won the 2022 series alongside her celebrity partner Hamza Yassin, has quickly become a fan favourite, and was previously linked to former pro Giovanni Pernice

While it's not known if Pete is currently in a relationship, his most recent romance was reportedly with Love Island star Maura Higgins. The pair were first linked last year after being spotted together at Grosvenor House in London, and have since been spotted out together on various occasions.

Prior to Maura, Pete was linked to fellow TOWIE stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble, and glamour model Jacqui Ryland.

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor

As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly

  • Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.
  • Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.
  • Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.
  • Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.
  • Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.
  • Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!
  • Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.
  • Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.

