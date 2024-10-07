Showtrial viewers spot glaring error as BBC drama returns with series 2

Showtrial returned to our screens on Sunday night with its highly-anticipated second season and while the opening episode went down a storm with viewers, some couldn't help but notice a factual error.

The drama sees a high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood [Barney Fishwick] left for dead after being knocked off his bike in a violent hit-and-run. In his dying moments, Marcus names a serving police officer, PC Justin Mitchell [Michael Socha], as his killer. But did he do it? And can defence solicitor Sam Malik [Adeel Akhtar] win his case?

Warning! Spoilers for episode one ahead.

After PC Justin Mitchell was named by hit-and-run victim Marcus Calderwood as the perpetrator just moments before he died, the police attempted to locate the officer and quickly found CCTV footage of his car boarding a ferry from Portsmouth to Calais.

Viewers were quick to spot the factual error, pointing out that there are no ferry routes from Portsmouth to Calais.

© Peter Marley Showtrial returned to screens on Sunday

One person penned: "I hate it when writers of drama can't be bothered to check simple facts. Just watching #showtrial and apparently someone took the ferry from Portsmouth to Calais," while another added: "I'm sure this drama just talked about a car they were looking for getting on the ferry from Portsmouth to Calais - bit of creative license there with imaginary routes."

A third viewer remarked: "Annoying knowing that ferries from Portsmouth don’t go to Calais!"

However, despite the factual inaccuracy, it's safe to say fans were compelled by the story and praised the show's writers and stars.

Series two focuses on the murder of a climate change protester

One person wrote: "I think we've got another winner show here! When's the next episode?" while another penned: "Shout out to the writer #BenRichards for the brilliant S2 of #Showtrial. This top-notch drama had me hooked from the beginning to the end. Superb performances from the cast."

A third applauded leading actors Michael and Adeel, adding: "Michael Socha is great in this - between his performance and the always brilliant Adeel Akhtar it’s more than enough to keep me watching," while another agreed: "Michael Socha wicked actor!! Adeel Akhtar brilliant."

Adeel Akhtar stars in the series

For those yet to tune in, here's the full synopsis: "When the high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood is left for dead in a violent hit and run, he uses his dying moments to apparently identify his killer - a serving policeman. But who is this unnamed 'Officer X'? What does his own history reveal about the nature of trauma and revenge, and was Marcus' death actually a careless accident or cold-blooded murder?

"From Calderwood's last breath to the jury's final verdict, Showtrial takes us into the worlds of the charismatic and cocky officer PC Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha); Sam Malik (Adeel Akhtar), an anxious defence solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin), a wry and rigorous CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused.

Fans praised the cast's performances

"As public outrage reaches fever-pitch, Showtrial questions if a fair trial is possible when tensions are riding so high, and if the truth is ever clear cut."

All episodes of Showtrial are available to watch on BBCiPlayer.