Industry viewers saying the same thing about Kit Harington's season 3 debut

The third season of HBO and the BBC's hit finance drama Industry landed on UK screens this week – and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes.

The series follows a group of graduates making their way in the cut-throat world of high finance, all trying to make their mark at the prestigious investment bank, Pierpoint & Co.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joined the cast for the third season, playing Sir Henry Muck, the aristocratic boss of green tech energy company, Lumi, who is described as "the embodiment of 'old money' privilege".

© HBO/Simon Ridgway/BBC Kit Harington joined the cast of season 3

Taking to social media, viewers were full of praise for Kit's performance in the drama, with one person writing: "Kit Harington crushes in industry. Villainous comedic roles suit him really well," while another added: "Kit Harington is brilliant in Industry S3. My God!"

A third fan penned: "More people need to watch Kit Harington in Industry," while a fourth remarked: "Two episodes in and Kit Harington is utterly delightful in Industry."

It's safe to say the opening episode didn't disappoint, with fans applauding the cast and gripping story. One person wrote: "Just watched Ep.1 of season 3 for Industry, slowly becoming one of my favourite series out at the moment," while another added: "So happy there's a new series of this programme. Love this."

© HBO/Nick Strasburg/BBC Marisa Abela plays Yasmin

A third fan penned: "I jumped in with Season 3 and this season was just SO GOOD. Horrible people making horrible decisions equals great drama. You don't need to see seasons 1-2 as S3 has a pretty self-contained story. Jump in," while a fourth shared a photo of cast members Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Myha'la, who play Yasmin, Robert and Harper, respectively, alongside the caption: "Industry series 3 is great, in and of itself, but also part of a fab trilogy. Exquisite ensemble but these three excel."

For those yet to tune into the third season, it sees Yasmin, Robert and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi.

The synopsis continues: "Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)."

© Simon Ridgway/BBC/HBO Fans praised the new series

Speaking about his decision to join the show, Kit told the BBC: "After a few years of not having a proper, season-long arc as a character on a TV show I was like, 'I miss that. I want to do that again.'

"My agent came back to me and said, 'Do you watch industry?' I did. I love the show. And they said, 'Mickey and Kon have an idea for a character that might fit you.' And so, I met with them. They told me about Henry Muck and I went, 'I know that guy. I've met that guy.' And being a fan of the show and knowing them to be good writers and them luckily liking what I do, it all came together."

All episodes of Industry are available on BBC iPlayer.