BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation gets first look with Hollywood icon, Poldark and Call the Midwife actors

The BBC has shared a first look at its upcoming drama Towards Zero, based on the classic mystery by best-selling crime writer, Agatha Christie.

The three-part period series, which is set in 1936, follows British tennis star Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey, who decide to spend the summer together at the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian, despite their scandalous divorce. But with the sportsman's current wife also present, tensions are running high.

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/James Pardon Anjelica Huston stars as Lady Tressilian in Towards Zero

The synopsis continues: "With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile's new wife Kay, tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady's companion, a mysterious gentleman's valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

The first-look images give a glimpse at some of the major stars in their roles, including Hollywood icon and The Addams Family star Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian, The Americans actor Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach and The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange.

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/James Pardon Matthew Rhys plays Inspector Leach

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/Nick Wall Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange and Mimi Keene as his new wife, Kay

Meanwhile, Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen-Love) plays Nevile's ex-wife Audrey, alongside Mimi Keene (Sex Education) as his new wife, Kay.

Rounding out the cast are Clarke Peters (The Wire), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), Jack Farthing (Poldark), Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George), and Adam Hugill (Sherwood).

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/James Pardon The series comes to BBC One next year

Writer Rachel Bennette (World on Fire, Ripper Street) teased the show as a "disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate". "These are among the richest and most complex of Christie's characters, and I was captivated from the first by the charisma, in particular, of her female characters," she said in a statement. "It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time."

Meanwhile, director Sam Yates (Magpie) added: "It has been an honour to bring this most psychological and sensual of Agatha Christie's stories to vibrant life with a peerless cast of actors and an extraordinary team. Audiences are in for a propulsive, intoxicating ride into the dark hearts of some of Christie's most irresistible characters."

© Mammoth Screen/BBC/James Pardon Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde

Filming on the drama took place in and around Bristol and on the Devon coast, with the series set to air next year on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.