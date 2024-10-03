Death in Paradise star's new drama series gets exciting update - details

The BBC has revealed the release date for its upcoming drama, Mr Loverman, which stars Lennie James (Line of Duty), Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial) and Tahj Miles (Death in Paradise).

The eight-part series, based on the best-selling novel by Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo, will premiere with two episodes on Monday 14 October at 9pm and 9:30pm on BBC One and Player.

© Des Willie Mr Loverman comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Monday 14 October

Lennie stars as 74-year-old Barrington Jedidiah Walker, who is described as an "Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits". His wife Carmel, played by Sharon, suspects he is cheating on her with other women, but little does she know he's been having a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux (Ariyon Bakare).

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures," reads the synopsis, which describes the show as a "life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself".

© BBC Lennie James stars in the series

While Tamara Lawrance (Time) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) take on the roles of Barry and Carmel's daughters, Maxine and Donna, Tahj portrays grandson Daniel in the series.

Suzette Llewellyn (Vera), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Joyride, Holding), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (His Dark Materials), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education), Juliet Garricks (Murder They Hope) and Clint Dyer (Mine, Black Mirror) also feature in the show.

© Fable Pictures/Des Willie/BBC Tahj Miles plays Daniel alongside Tamara Lawrance as Maxine

Filming for the drama took place in London and Antigua and wrapped back in April.

Mr Loverman is Tahj's first major TV role since his departure from Death in Paradise after four years. The actor played Officer Marlon Pryce, who decided to leave Saint Marie for Jamaica with his sister after she was offered a place at a prestigious school in Kingston in series 13.

© Des Willie Ariyon Bakare plays Morris De La Roux

Tajh isn't the only star to have left the show in the latest series. Leading man Ralf Little stepped down from his role after four seasons of playing DI Neville Parker, along with Josephine Jobert, whose character Florence Cassell left the island with Neville in the series finale.

WATCH: Ralf Little announces departure from Death in Paradise

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Josephine appeared to rule out a return to the show. When asked if she missed filming in the Caribbean, which is where the drama is set, the 39-year-old penned: "Not really. I had a great time and I made the best out of it. I have amazing memories and met amazing people too.

"But time to move on," added the actress.