Chicago Fire stars out of costume: Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and more

The cast of Chicago Fire are well-accustomed to wearing turnout gear, but away from the show, they let their real-life style shine on the red carpet and at high-profile events.
From Taylor Kinney to Miranda Rae Mayo and Dermot Mulroney, we’re taking a look at their fashion moments away from Firehouse 51.
Taylor Kinney
Lieutenant Kelly Severide is all about comfort. When he's not fighting fires, the character typically rocks jersey tees and jeans. As for his real-life counterpart, Taylor Kinney couldn't be more different.
A fan of tailored suits, when it comes to the red carpet, Taylor loves a bold print. In 2022, he stepped out in a striking burgundy two-piece while attending an NBCUniversal Upfront event in New York.
Miranda Rae Mayo
Miranda Rae Mayo knows how to work a red carpet. Back in 2017, the actress attended the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival, where she swapped her navy paramedic uniform for a satin spaghetti-strap gown. Of course, these days, her character Stella Kidd has a completely different wardrobe on the show, having been promoted to the Lieutenant in charge of Truck 81.
Read more
Dermot Mulroney
When he’s not buttoned up in a shirt and tie on Chicago Fire, Dermot Mulroney has a way more relaxed sense of style. While he loves a suit moment, the A-lister has also been known to sport polo shirts, denim pants and desert boots on the red carpet.
Joe Minoso
Firefighter Joe Cruz loves a flannel shirt, but when it comes to Joe Minoso, there are far more prints in the actor's wardrobe. While attending a charity event at Beverly Hills, the 46-year-old donned a floral shirt, layered with a satin waistcoat.
Eamonn Walker
It’s hard to imagine Eamonn Walker out of his Firehouse 51 uniform, but as it turns out, the TV star has a lot more edge to his style. Back in 2019, the 62-year-old headed to Somerset House in London, where he swapped his shirt and tie for a leather jacket, burgundy Docs and a patterned scarf.
Jocelyn Hudon
Jocelyn Hudon was a lady in red at a 2019 Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries summer event. The actress loves a glam moment, and her real-life wardrobe is far more colourful than that of her on-screen counterpart, Lyla Novak.