Chicago Fire stars out of costume: Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and more

The cast of Chicago Fire are well-accustomed to wearing turnout gear, but away from the show, they let their real-life style shine on the red carpet and at high-profile events.

From Taylor Kinney to Miranda Rae Mayo and Dermot Mulroney, we’re taking a look at their fashion moments away from Firehouse 51.

© Getty Taylor Kinney Lieutenant Kelly Severide is all about comfort. When he's not fighting fires, the character typically rocks jersey tees and jeans. As for his real-life counterpart, Taylor Kinney couldn't be more different. A fan of tailored suits, when it comes to the red carpet, Taylor loves a bold print. In 2022, he stepped out in a striking burgundy two-piece while attending an NBCUniversal Upfront event in New York.

© Getty Miranda Rae Mayo Miranda Rae Mayo knows how to work a red carpet. Back in 2017, the actress attended the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival, where she swapped her navy paramedic uniform for a satin spaghetti-strap gown. Of course, these days, her character Stella Kidd has a completely different wardrobe on the show, having been promoted to the Lieutenant in charge of Truck 81.

© Getty Dermot Mulroney When he’s not buttoned up in a shirt and tie on Chicago Fire, Dermot Mulroney has a way more relaxed sense of style. While he loves a suit moment, the A-lister has also been known to sport polo shirts, denim pants and desert boots on the red carpet.

© Getty Joe Minoso Firefighter Joe Cruz loves a flannel shirt, but when it comes to Joe Minoso, there are far more prints in the actor's wardrobe. While attending a charity event at Beverly Hills, the 46-year-old donned a floral shirt, layered with a satin waistcoat.

© Getty Eamonn Walker It’s hard to imagine Eamonn Walker out of his Firehouse 51 uniform, but as it turns out, the TV star has a lot more edge to his style. Back in 2019, the 62-year-old headed to Somerset House in London, where he swapped his shirt and tie for a leather jacket, burgundy Docs and a patterned scarf.

