Chicago Fire: Meet the real-life partners of Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and more

It's hard to imagine Taylor Kinney with anyone but Miranda Rae Mayo – aka Stella Kidd – but away from the cameras the co-stars are just friends.

In fact, Taylor, 43, married model Ashley Cruger in May 2024. The couple, who began dating in 2022, are notoriously private although they have posted the occasional snap of one another on social media. Their intimate wedding took place in Chicago, a rep for Taylor confirmed.

According to Ashley's LinkedIn account, she studied at the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism. Alongside her modelling career, Ashley is working part-time as a business development manager for Eagle Six Properties. Fans may also have spotted her in the season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire.