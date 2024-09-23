Chicago Fire: Meet the real-life partners of Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and more

Chicago Fire will return to our screens on September 25. Promising some "darker themes" this time around, showrunner Andrew Newman has teased "new challenges, battles, and thrills" at Firehouse 51.
With season 13 just around the corner, we've done some digging on the cast of NBC's hit drama. Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg and Jocelyn Hudon are just some of the stars in high-profile relationships away from the show. Here, we introduce their real-life partners…
Taylor Kinney
It's hard to imagine Taylor Kinney with anyone but Miranda Rae Mayo – aka Stella Kidd – but away from the cameras the co-stars are just friends.
In fact, Taylor, 43, married model Ashley Cruger in May 2024. The couple, who began dating in 2022, are notoriously private although they have posted the occasional snap of one another on social media. Their intimate wedding took place in Chicago, a rep for Taylor confirmed.
According to Ashley's LinkedIn account, she studied at the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism. Alongside her modelling career, Ashley is working part-time as a business development manager for Eagle Six Properties. Fans may also have spotted her in the season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire.
Jesse Spencer
Jesse Spencer is known and loved for portraying Captain Matthew Casey. The Australian actor, who departed in 2024, is happily married to Dr. Kali Woodruff Carr.
Jesse and his wife met at a Chicago music festival in 2014, before confirming their engagement in 2019. A year later, the couple said 'I do' in Kali's hometown of Neptune Beach, Florida, and by April 2022 they'd welcomed their first child.
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Jesse praised Kali as "my port in every storm," describing her as "pretty, smart and way ahead of her years."
David Eigenberg
David Eigenberg and his wife Chrysti, an ex-Army specialist, recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. "We met right after 9/11," David shared with The Day in 2021. "She'd been activated from [Army] reserve duty and was doing homeland security down in Virginia."
"I met her; it just hit me," David continued. "That had never happened to me before. It just hit me at the core. Meeting my wife was something that I never anticipated."
Together, David and Chrysti share two children – a son, Louie Steven Eigenberg; and a daughter, Myrna Belle Eigenberg.
Kara Killmer
Kara Killmer married fellow actor Andrew Cheney in 2016. Among his many roles, you may spotted Andrew in Beyond the Mask (2015), Champion (2017) and Vindication (2021-23).
It was back in 2015 that Kara first crossed paths with her future husband. After getting to know each other on the set of Beyond the Mask, Andrew popped the question at the Grand Canyon. Their wedding was held at Willow Creek Ranch in California.
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney has joined the cast of Chicago Fire for season 13. While the A-lister has acted alongside some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest leading ladies, his heart lies with his musician wife, Prima Apollinaare.
Following his divorce from Catherine Keener in 2007, Dermot and Prima began dating in 2008, welcoming their daughter Mabel Ray later that year, followed by their second daughter, Sally.
Jocelyn Hudon
Jocelyn Hudon tied the knot with actor Jake Manley in 2021. "We met through our mutual self-tape coach (the person who films our auditions), and we're also with the same acting agent. We ended up driving to our agent's summer party together and have been together ever since," Jocelyn explained to Entertainment Tonight.
The duo eloped in Las Vegas, following Jake's seriously romantic proposal. In a nod to one of Jocelyn's favourite episodes of Gilmore Girls, in which Lorelai receives 1,000 yellow daisies, Jake surprised her with 1,000 red roses on a rooftop terrace.
Following their wedding, Jocelyn and Jake have since co-starred in the Netflix fantasy series The Order and the Hallmark movie Love in the Maldives.