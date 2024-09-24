Chicago Med: Meet the real-life partners of Torrey DeVitto, Oliver Platt and more

Chicago Med has been on our screens for almost a decade. With unforgettable characters, nail-biting emergencies and the most shippable on-screen couples, the drama continues to draw in millions of viewers each year.

Certified TV royalty; cast members including Torrey DeVitto, Oliver Platt and Nick Gehlfuss have been catapulted into the spotlight following their time at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, but in real life, they prefer to keep things low-key.

Ahead of Chicago Med's grand return on September 25, we've taken a deep dive into their relationships away from the screen. Meet the cast's partners below…

© Instagram Torrey DeVitto In September 2024, Torrey DeVitto tied the knot with director Jared LaPine. The couple, who went Instagram official in June 2023, confirmed their engagement several months later. Sharing photos from their rustic wedding, which took place at Inisfree Estate in Michigan, Torrey – who is currently pregnant with their first child – gave fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump in a lace gown.

© Getty Oliver Platt Oliver Platt recently marked his 32nd wedding anniversary with Mary Camilla Bonsal Campbell. The couple tend to be private, although it's known that they share three children – Lily, Claire and George.

© Getty Kristen Hager Kristen Hager has a famous husband! As it turns out, the Chicago Med star is married to actor, voice artist and comedian, Matt Jones. Among his extensive list of credits, you may have spotted him in The Layover (2017), Brightburn (2019) and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019).

© Shutterstock Nick Gehlfuss Nick Gehlfuss married Lilian Matsuda in Ohio in 2016. Very little is known about their relationship, although Lilian has supported her husband on the red carpet before.

© Getty Luke Mitchell Luke Mitchell found love with his Home and Away co-star Rebecca Breeds in 2012. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023. Like her husband, Rebecca has made a name for herself in television, appearing in The Originals (2015-18), Pretty Little Liars (2015-17) and Legacies (2021-22). Based on their respective Instagram posts, it appears that the couple reside in Australia with their dog Alfie but travel a lot for work.

© Getty Sarah Ramos Sarah Ramos is the newest arrival at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The TV star, who recently starred in seasons two and three of The Bear, is married to producer, director and screenwriter Matt Spicer.