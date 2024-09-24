Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chicago Med: Meet the real-life partners of Torrey DeVitto, Oliver Platt and more
The hit medical drama returns with season 10 on September 25

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Chicago Med has been on our screens for almost a decade. With unforgettable characters, nail-biting emergencies and the most shippable on-screen couples, the drama continues to draw in millions of viewers each year. 

Certified TV royalty; cast members including Torrey DeVitto, Oliver Platt and Nick Gehlfuss have been catapulted into the spotlight following their time at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, but in real life, they prefer to keep things low-key. 

Ahead of Chicago Med's grand return on September 25, we've taken a deep dive into their relationships away from the screen. Meet the cast's partners below…

Photo shared by Torrey DeVitto on Instagram May 2024 announcing she is expecting her first baby, a girl, with director Jared LaPine.© Instagram

Torrey DeVitto

In September 2024, Torrey DeVitto tied the knot with director Jared LaPine. The couple, who went Instagram official in June 2023, confirmed their engagement several months later. 

Sharing photos from their rustic wedding, which took place at Inisfree Estate in Michigan, Torrey – who is currently pregnant with their first child – gave fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump in a lace gown. 

Oliver Platt and Mary Camilla Bonsal Campbell© Getty

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt recently marked his 32nd wedding anniversary with Mary Camilla Bonsal Campbell. The couple tend to be private, although it's known that they share three children – Lily, Claire and George. 

Kristen Hager and Matt Jones© Getty

Kristen Hager

Kristen Hager has a famous husband! As it turns out, the Chicago Med star is married to actor, voice artist and comedian, Matt Jones. Among his extensive list of credits, you may have spotted him in The Layover (2017), Brightburn (2019) and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019). 

Nick Gehlfuss and Lilian Matsuda© Shutterstock

Nick Gehlfuss

Nick Gehlfuss married Lilian Matsuda in Ohio in 2016. Very little is known about their relationship, although Lilian has supported her husband on the red carpet before. 

Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds on red carpet© Getty

Luke Mitchell

Luke Mitchell found love with his Home and Away co-star Rebecca Breeds in 2012. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Like her husband, Rebecca has made a name for herself in television, appearing in The Originals (2015-18), Pretty Little Liars (2015-17) and Legacies (2021-22). Based on their respective Instagram posts, it appears that the couple reside in Australia with their dog Alfie but travel a lot for work. 

Sarah Ramos and Matt Spicer attend Neon hosts the New York Premiere of "Ingrid Goes West"© Getty

Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos is the newest arrival at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The TV star, who recently starred in seasons two and three of The Bear, is married to producer, director and screenwriter Matt Spicer. 

Jessy Schram wearing a green dress © Getty

Jessy Schram

Last year, Jessy Schram married fellow actor Sterling Taylor in Chicago, Illinois. She wore a fishtail wedding dress designed by Dana Harel. 

According to People, the pair met through a mutual friend in 2017. Sterling later popped the question beneath the Northern Lights in 2021. Reflecting on her romantic nuptials. 

