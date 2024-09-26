Chicago Fire: See the stars at the start of their careers

Ready to take a trip down memory lane? We've done some digging on the cast and discovered the most epic throwback photos from the early days of their careers. Keep scrolling to see what Jesse Spencer, Dermot Mulroney and more stars were up to before finding themselves at Firehouse 51.
Taylor Kinney
Taylor Kinney kicked off his acting career with a main role as Luke Gianni in Fashion House. The series, which premiered in 2006, boasted an incredible cast with Bo Derek and Morgan Fairchild playing Taylor's on-screen mother, and stepmother respectively.
After starring in 35 episodes of the soap opera, the fledgling star went on to appear in Trauma (2009-2010) and The Vampire Diaries (2010-2011) before rising to prominence as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the One Chicago universe.
Miranda Rae Mayo
Pictured in 2013, at this point in her career, Miranda Rae Mayo had briefly appeared in episodes of Law & Order: LA (2011) and Supah Ninjas (2011), before bagging a recurring role as Patreece Sheibani in season six of The Game (2013).
In the years that followed, Miranda continued to make a name for herself in television, signing on to Days of Our Lives (2013-2015), Pretty Little Liars (2015) and True Detective (2015). A year later she made her big debut as Stella Kidd.
Jesse Spencer
Jesse Spencer has been on the acting scene for decades. Internationally recognized for playing Billy Kennedy in the Australian soap opera, Neighbours, by 2004 he was starring alongside Brittany Murphy and Dakota Fanning in the hit comedy-drama, Uptown Girls.
After portraying Neal Fox, the love interest of Brittany's character, Jesse went on to appear in House (2004-2012) for eight years, after which he joined Chicago Fire as Captain Matthew Casey.
David Eigenberg
David Eigenberg broke into the world of television in the '90s. Among his earliest roles, the New York native portrayed Nick Delvecchio in 16 episodes of Soldier of Fortune, Inc.
Shortly after the above photo was taken, David landed one of his best-loved roles as Steve Brady in Sex and The City (1999-2004). He later featured in episodes of NCIS (2008), and Criminal Minds (2010) before inhibiting Christopher Herrmann at Firehouse 51.
Dermot Mulroney
Newcomer Dermot Mulroney has had an impressive career. Pictured in 1989, Dermot had just starred in Sunset (1988) and Young Guns (1988) at this point in time. With a bright future ahead, he became a household name in box office hits like My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), The Wedding Date (2005) and August: Osage County (2013).
