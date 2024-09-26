Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chicago Fire: See the stars at the start of their careers
Subscribe
Chicago Fire: See the stars at the start of their careers
Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and David Eigenberg at the start of their careers

Chicago Fire: See the stars at the start of their careers

See Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg and more

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo and David Eigenberg trod different paths before signing on to Chicago Fire

Ready to take a trip down memory lane? We've done some digging on the cast and discovered the most epic throwback photos from the early days of their careers. Keep scrolling to see what Jesse Spencer, Dermot Mulroney and more stars were up to before finding themselves at Firehouse 51.    

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Taylor Kinney's Dating History
Taylor Kinney© Shutterstock

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney kicked off his acting career with a main role as Luke Gianni in Fashion House. The series, which premiered in 2006, boasted an incredible cast with Bo Derek and Morgan Fairchild playing Taylor's on-screen mother, and stepmother respectively. 

After starring in 35 episodes of the soap opera, the fledgling star went on to appear in Trauma (2009-2010) and The Vampire Diaries (2010-2011) before rising to prominence as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the One Chicago universe. 

Miranda Rae Mayo at a Maxim event in 2013 © Shutterstock

Miranda Rae Mayo

Pictured in 2013, at this point in her career, Miranda Rae Mayo had briefly appeared in episodes of Law & Order: LA (2011) and Supah Ninjas (2011), before bagging a recurring role as Patreece Sheibani in season six of The Game (2013). 

In the years that followed, Miranda continued to make a name for herself in television, signing on to Days of Our Lives (2013-2015), Pretty Little Liars (2015) and True Detective (2015). A year later she made her big debut as Stella Kidd.

Jesse Spencer in Uptown Girls.© Shutterstock

Jesse Spencer

Jesse Spencer has been on the acting scene for decades. Internationally recognized for playing Billy Kennedy in the Australian soap opera, Neighbours, by 2004 he was starring alongside Brittany Murphy and Dakota Fanning in the hit comedy-drama, Uptown Girls

After portraying Neal Fox, the love interest of Brittany's character, Jesse went on to appear in House (2004-2012) for eight years, after which he joined Chicago Fire as Captain Matthew Casey. 

David Eigenberg in Soldier of Fortune Inc.© Shutterstock

David Eigenberg

David Eigenberg broke into the world of television in the '90s. Among his earliest roles, the New York native portrayed Nick Delvecchio in 16 episodes of Soldier of Fortune, Inc.

Shortly after the above photo was taken, David landed one of his best-loved roles as Steve Brady in Sex and The City (1999-2004). He later featured in episodes of NCIS (2008), and Criminal Minds (2010) before inhibiting Christopher Herrmann at Firehouse 51. 

Dermot Mulroney wearing a suit in 1989. © Shutterstock

Dermot Mulroney

Newcomer Dermot Mulroney has had an impressive career. Pictured in 1989, Dermot had just starred in Sunset (1988) and Young Guns (1988) at this point in time. With a bright future ahead, he became a household name in box office hits like My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), The Wedding Date (2005) and August: Osage County (2013). 

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More