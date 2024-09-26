Chicago Fire: See the stars at the start of their careers

Taylor Kinney kicked off his acting career with a main role as Luke Gianni in Fashion House. The series, which premiered in 2006, boasted an incredible cast with Bo Derek and Morgan Fairchild playing Taylor's on-screen mother, and stepmother respectively.

After starring in 35 episodes of the soap opera, the fledgling star went on to appear in Trauma (2009-2010) and The Vampire Diaries (2010-2011) before rising to prominence as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the One Chicago universe.