Naga Munchetty gets the giggles at Charlie Stayt in funny BBC Breakfast moment

Naga Munchetty laughed and gave a look to the camera in a funny BBC Breakfast moment with her co-star, Charlie Stayt.

During Thursday's episode, the pair were discussing how the Tropicana, a beloved Las Vegas hotel visited by Frank Sinatra, had been demolished. Charlie explained: "A landmark Las Vegas casino has been given a spectacular send off before being demolished."

Naga continued: "Talk about going out in style. Fireworks [and a] drone show were used to say farewell to the Tropicana, one of the last symbols of Vegas's golden era… In its heyday it was visited by Frank Sinatra and the rest of the rat pack but now it's being demolished and in its place will be a new baseball stadium."

Naga Munchetty looked bemused by the odd moment

The segment showed footage of the building being dramatically torn down, which appeared to resonate with Charlie who pondered on the demolition for a moment, saying: "Just like that it's gone. Hmm." The moment certainly took Naga by surprise, who couldn't help but giggle.

The Tropicana is being demolished

Charlie then turned to the show's meteorologist Carol Kirkwood, saying: "There you go Carol, what do you think about that?" To which she replied: "Spectacular Charlie, spectacular. A bit of history has vanished," before telling viewers about the weather forecast.

Carol Kirkwood joined in on the funny moment on BBC Breakfast

Naga and Charlie often enjoy having banter with one another on the breakfast show, and are good friends off-screen. Naga confirmed this in a tweet back in 2020. Responding to a post from Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Naga replied: "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.