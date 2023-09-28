BBC Breakfast stars and their families – most adorable photos

The stars of BBC Breakfast have become a family in their own right, but when they're away from the sofa, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, Ben Thompson and more love to kick back and relax with their rarely-seen loved ones. See the most adorable photos of the BBC presenters and their families…

Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty is married to TV director James Haggar, and while the couple prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have stepped out at several red carpet events together. Back in 2017, James accompanied Naga to the British Academy Television Craft Awards in London, and they couldn't have looked happier.

© David M. Benett James Haggar and Naga Munchetty attend the British Academy Television Craft Awards in 2017

Fans of the BBC Breakfast star will also have spotted James on Naga's Instagram. The pair, who have been married for 19 years, are keen golfers, and regularly spend their days together on the green with friends.

© Instagram The couple are keen golfers

Nina Warhurst

Nina Warhurst is a doting mum of three. The presenter, and her husband Ted Fraser, share two boys, Digby, aged seven, and Michael, aged five, and they recently welcomed a baby daughter named Nancy over the summer.

Nina, who is currently on maternity leave, has been sharing the sweetest snaps of her family on Instagram, and they’re absolutely adorable!

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina Warhurst, her husband Ted and their two boys, Digby and Michael

The photo above was taken in 2021. Nina revealed that she and Ted had taken the boys to Cardigan Bay on holiday, where they enjoyed some quality time together as a family.

This month, Nina also melted hearts after sharing the snap below from Nancy's first holiday in Santa Pola, Alicante.

© Instagram Nina welcomed Nancy in July

Ben Thompson

Ben Thompson has been in a relationship with partner Andy Roche since 2011, and the couple are always giving us major travel-envy with their holiday snaps. During a romantic trip to Sicily last year, the duo enjoyed an aperitif at sunset, surrounded by the most breathtaking view. Looks like Italy's the place to be!

© Instagram Ben Thompson with his partner Andy

When he's not filming for BBC Breakfast, Ben and Andy love spending time with the presenter's family, including his parents and nieces.

Carol Kirkwood

Carol Kirkwood is happily engaged to fiancé Steve Randall. Speaking to Closer magazine about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol, 61, said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood and partner Steve Randall at The Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's Hotel

In the early days of their relationship, Steve kept out of the public eye, but to the delight of fans, Carol decided to tweet some photos from their trip to Norway in March. "What a difference a week makes! This time last week Steve and I were in the snow in beautiful Norway," Carol wrote alongside photos from their scenic boat ride.