BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood's off-screen relationship explored

Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood are regular faces on our TV screens, teaming up to share the latest news and weather stories with the nation on BBC Breakfast. While Naga usually sits on the sofa alongside Charlie Stayt, she and Carol often chat with one another ahead of the weather presenter's regular updates throughout the three-hour show.

Viewers have often remarked on the on-screen dynamic between the pair, with many curious to know just how well the presenters get along when the cameras stop rolling. Find out all about Naga and Carol's off-screen friendship here.

Carol 'loves the camaraderie' between her and Naga

There's no denying that Carol and Naga share the same sense of humour and often spar with one another during the show, prompting viewers to question whether they get on off-camera.

© Dave J Hogan Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood are friends both on and off screen

"We absolutely do," Carol told The Sun last year, confirming that she and Naga are friends both on and off-screen. "I love Naga and we just have banter," explained the weather presenter. "I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

Carol is friends with all of her BBC Breakfast co-stars

Carol clearly thinks very highly of her co-stars, who she considers to be good friends. Praising the four main hosts, Naga, Charlie, Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, Carol previously said: "They're all brilliant, and we're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs.

"I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice," she told RadioTimes.com, adding that no one wants to "throw anybody under the bus because they're your friends and colleagues and they're engaging you."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images The presenters have each other's backs

The 62-year-old, who is the longest-serving Breakfast presenter, also said that the "family" dynamic between the co-stars has never changed over the show's 40 years on air. "I think the things that remain the same are still very much the family aspect of it and the relationship between us all, which is really friendly and nice and, in my opinion, what you want to see in the morning," she said.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters © BBC Charlie Stayt



The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations. Naga Munchetty



The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch. Sally Nugent



Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021. Jon Kay



The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign. Carol Kirkwood



Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years. Nina Warhurst



Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. Ben Thompson



Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News. John Watson



John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Naga defends Carol from an online troll

Like Carol said, the BBC Breakfast presenters always have each other's backs. Naga demonstrated this in 2016 when she spoke out against a social media troll who penned a nasty remark about her Scottish co-star.

© BBC/James Stack Naga hit back at a troll who criticised Carol in 2016

The post read: "@BBCBreakfast is so much better without that ridiculous parasite @carolkirkwood! Get rid of @BBCNaga @sallynugent and @LouiseMensch too."

Sticking up for Carol, Naga hit back at the viewer. "Since when did @LouiseMensch present with us 'parasites'?" she asked, adding: "You Twit. BLOCKED."

Naga thinks Carol is a 'force of nature'

Like Carol, Naga is full of praise for her co-star and called her "a force of nature" while hosting the show alongside Ben Thompson earlier this year.

Unsure of how to receive the comment, Carol said: "I'm not sure if that's a compliment."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Naga thinks Carol is a "force of nature"

Reassuring her colleague, Naga responded: "Of course! Always, Carol."

Clearly touched, the weather star replied: "Bless you."