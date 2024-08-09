BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood's off-screen relationship explored

Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood are regular faces on our TV screens, teaming up to share the latest news and weather stories with the nation on BBC Breakfast. While Naga usually sits on the sofa alongside Charlie Stayt, she and Carol often chat with one another ahead of the weather presenter's regular updates throughout the three-hour show.
Viewers have often remarked on the on-screen dynamic between the pair, with many curious to know just how well the presenters get along when the cameras stop rolling. Find out all about Naga and Carol's off-screen friendship here.
Carol 'loves the camaraderie' between her and Naga
There's no denying that Carol and Naga share the same sense of humour and often spar with one another during the show, prompting viewers to question whether they get on off-camera.
"We absolutely do," Carol told The Sun last year, confirming that she and Naga are friends both on and off-screen. "I love Naga and we just have banter," explained the weather presenter. "I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."
Carol is friends with all of her BBC Breakfast co-stars
Carol clearly thinks very highly of her co-stars, who she considers to be good friends. Praising the four main hosts, Naga, Charlie, Sally Nugent and Jon Kay, Carol previously said: "They're all brilliant, and we're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs.
"I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice," she told RadioTimes.com, adding that no one wants to "throw anybody under the bus because they're your friends and colleagues and they're engaging you."
The 62-year-old, who is the longest-serving Breakfast presenter, also said that the "family" dynamic between the co-stars has never changed over the show's 40 years on air. "I think the things that remain the same are still very much the family aspect of it and the relationship between us all, which is really friendly and nice and, in my opinion, what you want to see in the morning," she said.
Naga defends Carol from an online troll
Like Carol said, the BBC Breakfast presenters always have each other's backs. Naga demonstrated this in 2016 when she spoke out against a social media troll who penned a nasty remark about her Scottish co-star.
The post read: "@BBCBreakfast is so much better without that ridiculous parasite @carolkirkwood! Get rid of @BBCNaga @sallynugent and @LouiseMensch too."
Sticking up for Carol, Naga hit back at the viewer. "Since when did @LouiseMensch present with us 'parasites'?" she asked, adding: "You Twit. BLOCKED."
Naga thinks Carol is a 'force of nature'
Like Carol, Naga is full of praise for her co-star and called her "a force of nature" while hosting the show alongside Ben Thompson earlier this year.
Unsure of how to receive the comment, Carol said: "I'm not sure if that's a compliment."
Reassuring her colleague, Naga responded: "Of course! Always, Carol."
Clearly touched, the weather star replied: "Bless you."