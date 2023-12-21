Carol Kirkwood admits she 'hates getting involved' in Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's 'domestics' in on-air BBC Breakfast moment

Carol Kirkwood jokingly admitted she "hates getting involved" in her BBC Breakfast co-stars Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's on-air "domestics" during Thursday's edition of the programme.

Naga and Charlie, who host the show from Thursday to Saturday, were discussing the day's news, including one story about a group of deers being airlifted for health checks in Utah.

Commenting on the scene's resemblance to Father Christmas's sleigh ride, Naga said: "It does look like a sleigh doing a vertical journey."

Disagreeing with his co-star, Charlie replied: "A bit. Only a bit, I think."

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast on Thursday

Turning to Carol, Naga asked for the weather presenter's opinion on the debate: "A lot. A lot Carol, don't you think?"

Giving a diplomatic answer, Carol responded: "I was too busy looking at their ears. Aren't they beautiful animals?"

Naga was quick to reply: "You dodged that! You dodged that so much," prompting laughter from Carol, who added: "I hate getting involved in your domestics, you too."

© BBC Charlie and Naga disagreed over a news story

Naga quipped: "I'll show you domestic," sparking more laughter from her co-star.

While it's clear that the on-screen exchanges between Naga and Carol are good-natured, the Scottish star has previously denied rumours of a feud with her co-star.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Carol clarified that she and Naga get on well. "I love Naga and we just have banter," she said. "I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

© BBC Carol joked that she "hates getting involved" in Naga and Charlie's "domestics"

Carol has always maintained that she and the BBC Breakfast team are friendly both on and off the camera. "We're all friends off screen as well as on screen," she previously told RadioTimes.com. "And everybody has each other's backs. I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice."

It's not just Carol and Naga who have been subject to feud rumours over the years, however. Naga and Charlie have previously sparked speculation over their on-screen relationship, with some viewers commenting on their "spikey" dynamic.

While some BBC Breakfast fans have raised questions over how well the co-hosts get on, others have been quick to point out the friendly banter between the two. "Charlie and Naga are too much! They're like brother and sister," one person wrote on X earlier this year, while another praised their chemistry, penning: "Great banter between Naga and Charlie."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Carol previously praised the 'camaraderie' between the BBC Breakfast stars

Naga has also previously commented on the duo's on-screen relationship. The journalist responded to a social media post from House of Games host Richard Osman, who weighed in on the on-screen partnership.

"Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy," he penned. "The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Naga was quick to confirm his theory, responding "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.