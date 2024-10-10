What Kelly Ripa is really like backstage at Live according to co-stars

Kelly Ripa is a long-running star on Live and has seen a lot over the past few decades, alongside a loyal group of co-stars backstage on the show.

The Hope and Faith alum is incredibly popular, so much so, that her staff have stayed working alongside her for years, and their children have grown up together too.

Kelly often gives shout-outs to her staff and most recently paid tribute to her assistant, Lauren Travaglione, on her birthday. She even spoke with her nine producers and staffers about their special bond in a past interview with People, where her personality backstage came to light.

It sounds like Kelly is a fun and caring person to work alongside, and is always there in times of need.

Live producer Elyssa Shapiro Hessler opened up about a time where her daughter was ill and had a fever, and while she was at work, she found out that her daughter had a seizure and was going to hospital.

When Kelly asked her if she wanted to go out for lunch with them, she told her: "I'm in an ambulance, actually, going to the hospital; Devin's had a seizure."

She then revealed the Live host's response: "And Kelly was like, 'What hospital are you going to? I'll meet you there.'"

Kelly is also very understanding, ensuring that everyone has enough time off. Producer Donna Bass said of the All My Children alum: "Kelly sets that bar. She makes sure we have enough vacation.

"When her mom needs her, she rips down the Garden State Parkway and makes sure she's there for her mom. She holds that bar high and inspires us to do the same and gives us the freedom to let us know that we can."

Kelly's family have grown up on the show

Kelly has worked on Live since 2001. For ten years until 2011, she worked alongside Regis Philbin, before hosting the show solo for almost a year before being joined by Michael Strahan in 2012. The pair worked together for four years, and in 2017, Ryan Seacrest took over the role from Michael.

The pair co-hosted until 2023, when Ryan made the decision to leave in order to focus on his work projects in LA. Kelly has since been joined by her husband Mark Consuelos, who was no stranger to the show, having subbed for Ryan over the years.

The pair have been a big hit with viewers and even won a Daytime Emmy Award earlier this year. They often start the show with an anecdote from their evening at home, and share fun stories about everything from their married life to their grown-up children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.