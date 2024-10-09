Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos deliver 'thrilling' news away from LIVE!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are entering some dramatic territory with a new work project.

The longtime couple and current Live! hosts have signed on as executive producers of an exciting new Amazon series.

Kelly shared the news on Instagram and reposted the article from The Hollywood Reporter.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa leaves set after discussion about her appearance on Live!

The pair's Milojo Productions have snagged the rights to the novel, My Darlings, and will team up with Amazon MGM Studios to create the thriller as a series.

"I could not imagine a more talented team to bring Eloise, the serial killing mom, and her story to life,” the novel's creator, Marie Still, said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to work with Leo Richardson, Justin W. Lo, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the team at Milojo, and James Griffiths and the team at Fee Fi Fo Films, whose vision I'm confident will resonate with viewers and be utterly binge-worthy."

Kelly and Mark have a new project

My Darlings' storyline focuses on stay-at-home mom, Eloise Williams, who is "a respected local philanthropist who sits on the boards of many distinguished charities." She's described as a "doting mother," but she's also a serial killer.

A mysterious blackmailer threatens to expose her past and the high society life Eloise lives is thrown into turmoil.

Kelly and Mark spend a considerable amount of time together as a happily married couple and at work.

© ABC They live together and work together

They opened up about seeing a different side to one another since they started hosting Live! together in April 2023.

Speaking to E! News at the 2024 TIME100 Gala, Mark confessed: "She looks so nice in the morning. I see her on TV, but I actually see her in person. She looks so nice everyday."

© Getty Images Mark commended Kelly on her appearance and her work ethic

Kelly said they weren't used to seeing each other looking so glam in the morning as life at home is very different.

"At home, we're very different," Kelly said. "We're very relaxed —i t's a very casual environment. We always say that when we go to work, we see each other looking really gussied up."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have been married almost 30 years

Mark has also become so much more aware of his wife's amazing work ethic.

"I knew that," he added. "But not until I had to do it everyday. She works really, really, really hard."

As for the secret to their 28 year marriage, Kelly explained. "I just feel like a good marriage comes from within. And it doesn't matter what business you're in. If you have a solid foundation at home, then your foundation is solid no matter what your job is."