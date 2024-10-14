Strictly star Chris McCausland hits back at Lord Alan Sugar's 'horrible' comment about 'gimmick'

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland has responded to a post made by Lord Alan Sugar about the dancing show, with The Apprentice star claiming that the show has used 'gimmicks'.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Alan posted: "I don't know when Strictly Come Dancing are going to run out of contestant gimmicks. I would not be surprised if they had a AI mechanical robot next year. [sic]" Chris, who is the show's first blind contestant, replied: "I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "This really is a contemptible take. As a businessman, one would think you’d have grasped that accessibility isn’t just 'a gimmick'. Chris McCausland has immaculate footwork, flawless timing, admirable musicality, stage presence & balls of solid steel."

Another person added: "I think he is fabulous. Being blind isn't a gimmick. What a horrible thing to say."

A third person added: "Chris, you know this is just the thin end of the wedge. What's next? Disabled people being considered valuable members of society and ensuring accessibility for all? p.s: Well said."

Chris has wowed viewers of the dancing competition after consistently receiving brilliant scores from the judges respite having no dance training and being the show's first-ever blind contestant. After scoring 30 points in the latest episode, he and his dancing pro partner, Dianne Buswell, took to social media to thank fans.

Sharing a series of photos, Dianne wrote: "Once again thank you @chrismccauslandcomedy for trusting me ! when I said we are going to do the kangaroo jump you didn’t even hesitate, your a legend and I’m so happy to be able to dance another week with you! [sic]"

She added: "To everybody who has been supporting us we thank you soooooo much week 5 I can't believe it, your all BONZA. [sic]."

Chris replied: "I think we both felt quite emotional after that one didn't we. What a blast, and thank you for letting me hold onto you till I knew I wasn't going to cry. You are the absolute best! Slow one this week though eh."

Chris has a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa which caused him to lose his eyesight aged 22. He told iNews: "My grandmother had it, and my mum. Basically, I'd been going blind very slowly since I was born, and so didn't even really notice it happening. Like the frog in the pan of boiling water."

He has also spoken about not knowing whether his daughter Sophie will inherit the condition. Speaking on the Rosebud podcast, he said: "If the genome was a map of the United Kingdom, they think my problem is maybe somewhere in south west London but they haven't narrowed it down to a specific gene yet. But it meant that when my daughter was born we wanted to know whether she would have it and of course, there’s just no test there's nothing.

"The analogue tests they do now are a lot more technological, they can check the electrical signals of the optic nerve as you're looking at things and see whether it's as strong as it should be and all these kinds of things, but nothing definitive. It's all just wait and see."