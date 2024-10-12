Strictly Come Dancing Week 4: All the highlights as Nick Knowles returns to the floor

After the highs of Movies Week, we're ditching the opening numbers and outlandish costumes as Strictly Come Dancing returns for its fourth week.

The same amount of celebrities will be taking to the dancefloor this evening as Nick Knowles makes his grand return after being forced to miss last week due to a knee injury sustained when practicing his Charleston – a routine he will be dancing for us tonight.

Join HELLO! as we enjoy the best moments from the fourth week and bring you all the main highlights…

© Guy Levy Who left last week? Last week, it was the end of the road for Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones as their Little Mermaid inspired samba didn't impress the judges or viewers. Toyah, who survived the first dance-off, wasn't lucky the second time, losing out to Paul Merson on a unanimous decision.



© BBC / Kieron McCarron Who's dancing what? As we mentioned, Nick will be redoing his Charleston, as the star was unable to train for most of this week. However, he won't be the only Charleston of the week as Love Island star Tasha Ghouri will be tackling the routine with Aljaz Skorjanec. We can also expect two salsas and two quicksteps with Chris McCausland and Jamie Borthwick will be taking on the former, while Paul Merson and Pete Wicks are handling the latter. Elsewhere, Montell Douglas is taking on the Viennese waltz, Dr. Punam Krishan will be aiming to replicate last week's success with a jive and Sam Quek takes on the samba; although to Hips Don't Lie as opposed to Whenever, Wherever. The dances are rounded out by Sarah Hadland's foxtrot, JB Gill's rumba, Shayne Ward's cha-cha-cha and Wynne Evans' tango.

© Guy Levy Last week's leaderboard Last week's leaderboard will have no impact on this week, but it was Tasha Ghouri who topped it with her rumba. Three coupled scored one point below her, with Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland and Dr. Punam all scoring 33.



© Ray Burmiston,BBC Shayne opens the show Shayne opened up Saturday night's show with his thrilling cha-cha-cha. The former Coronation Street star has been on the up recently on the leaderboard and his bowling-themed routine was a strike in our eyes! Shirley praised his "improvement" from his first Latin number, a samba in Week 1, but Craig claimed it "lacked resistance and tone". Score: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)



© Guy Levy Sarah gets us emotional Sarah and Vito brought a lot of emotions to their foxtrot to Billie Eilish's hit Birds of a Feather. One fan said: "Am I getting emotional over Sarah and Vito’s dance to Birds of a Feather because they look so happy to be there and are dancing so beautifully???" In a rare moment, Anton elicted several boos after highlighting Sarah's footwork. Scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

