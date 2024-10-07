Strictly star reacts to what fans are calling 'best moment' of the show so far

Strictly Come Dancing's results show might have led to disappointment for poor Toyah Wilcox and Neil Jones, whose Glitterball dreams were dashed as the second pair to leave the competition - but it also served as a brilliant live TV moment that fans are calling their "favourite" part of the show so far…

In the episode, Nikita Kuzmin is discussing his next performance with Sam Quek, revealing that it is going to be a Samba to Shakira's Whenever, Wherever. Standing up and dancing to the song, leading the audience and fellow Strictly contestants to sing and clap along, the show's host Claudia Winkleman waited until Nikita had sat back down to tell him: "Nikita. I love you so much. It's the other Shakira song."

WATCH: Fans are calling this the best Strictly moment of the year so far

The fellow contestants including Gorka Marquez, Pete Wicks and Aljaz Skorjanec instantly reacted by putting their hands over their face as hysterical laughter broke out in the studio. Nikita then attempted to sing the right version, Hips Don't Lie.

Fans were loving the moment, with one person posting on X: "I think we need to protect nikita can't stop laughing at this clip of him singing the wrong song that he and sam are doing next week." Another person added: "Claudia letting Nikita have his Shakira moment THEN pointing out he got the wrong song may be my new favourite moment of the series."

Nikita Kuzmin's fellow contestants were shocked by the gaffe

A third person added: "The reactions to Nikita saying the wrong Shakira song were truly brilliant."

Nikita also addressed the funny moment on social media, commenting on a clip of the moment by pointing out that he already had a dance routine planned to the wrong song. He wrote: "The things is, I already started choreographing the song hahahaha."

It was another fun week on Strictly with 'Movie' week, which saw Toyah and Neil in the bottom two alongside Paul and Karen. The judges unanimously saved Paul and Karen, and Toyah was full of praise about her time on the show, saying: "It's been the best two months of my life, it has been fantastic. I have enjoyed every second. And you (Neil) have been phenomenal, thank you so much… It was immediate, it had to be Neil.

Nikita Kuzmin was shocked by the hilarious moment

"I felt so comfortable and safe. You're a great teacher, you're a great friend as well. You've just given me a new zest for life, that's the most valuable thing I've come away with."

Neil added: "She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard - I'm the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much. If you saw her in the hallway she’s been practicing. Everyone’s been telling me, have you seen Toyah practicing, she’s brilliant and she’s what Strictly is all about, and I’ve loved every moment."