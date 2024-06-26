Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Tennant and Aidan Turner star in sexy trailer for star-studded adaptation of beloved novel Rivals
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
David Tennant as Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner as in Rivals

David Tennant and Aidan Turner star in sexy teaser trailer for star-studded adaptation of beloved novel Rivals

The highly-anticipated series is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's bestselling novel

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
38 minutes ago
Share this:

The teaser trailer for Disney+'s upcoming 80s-set drama series starring David Tennant and Aidan Turner has dropped. The highly-anticipated eight-parter is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's bestselling novel, Rivals, about the ruthless world of independent television. 

Set in the fictional county of Rutshire against the backdrop of "drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England", the series explores the longstanding rivalry between ex-Olympian, MP, and notorious womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and his charismatic neighbour and controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). Watch the teaser trailer below. 

WATCH: David Tennant and Aidan Turner star in the trailer for Disney+'s Rivals

Aidan plays TV presenter Declan O'Hara, who is caught in the crossfire when Rupert and Tony lock horns over the future of Corinium. 

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in Rivals© Robert Viglasky
David Tennant stars as Tony Baddingham in Rivals

The synopsis continues: "Fiercely intellectual, with an even fiercer temper, he is wooed to Corinium TV from the BBC by Baddingham himself, but feels he’s been swindled when Tony refuses to deliver on his promises. Furious with Tony, Declan vows to get his revenge."

Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara in Rivals© Disney+
Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) also stars in the series as Freddie, an "honourable, loyal and lovable" self-made millionaire, while Once Upon a Time actress Victoria Smurfit portrays former actress Maud O'Hara, while Sex Education star Bella Maclean plays Declan and Maud's daughter Taggie.

Luke Pasqualino as Bas Baddingham in Rivals© Robert Viglasky
Luke Pasqualino plays Bas Baddingham

Meanwhile, Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) takes the role of Sarah Stratton, alongside Catriona Chandler (Pistol) as Caitlin O'Hara, Oliver Chris (Trying) as James Vereker, Rufus Jones (W1A) as Paul Stratton, and Lisa McGrillis (Mum) as Valerie Jones.

Rounding out the cast are Luke Pasqualino (Skins) as Bas Baddingham, and Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) as Lady Monica Baddingham. 

Emily Atack and Oliver Chris as Sarah Stratton and James Vereker
Emily Atack and Oliver Chris as Sarah Stratton and James Vereker

The series, which is set to debut on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S later this year, is directed by BAFTA-nominated Elliot Hegarty, known for his work on Ted Lasso and Trying.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more