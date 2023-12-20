Percy Jackson star Leah Sava Jeffries reveals 'crazy experiences' with Lin-Manuel Miranda on-set - exclusive

Percy Jackson star Leah Sava Jeffries has revealed she had "a lot of crazy experiences" with co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of the new Disney+ fantasy series.

Chatting to HELLO! on the red carpet of the London premiere, the young actress said it was "really fun" working with the Hamilton star.

WATCH: Leah stars alongside Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

"He's really, really funny," said Leah, who plays Annabeth Chase. "I've had a lot of crazy experiences with him in funny ways. Hopefully, that gets on BTS and you can hear about it. He's really fun to work with.

"If you get to work with him ever, make sure you watch everything about him first," she jokingly warned of the In the Heights creator, who plays the Greek god Hermes in the series.

© Disney/David Bukach Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri, who portrays Grover Underwood, added: "He's the best, he's so funny."

Recalling a time when Lin-Manuel was "gracious" towards him during filming, Aryan continued: "I got to interview him and I was so nervous, I forgot to put on my nice clothes because I forgot I had to interview that morning.

"I had to wear one of our BTS film members' sweaters so I smelled like him during the entire interview. I got so nervous. [Lin-Manuel] was so gracious about it. He was a blast."

© Disney/David Bukach Lin-Manuel Miranda plays the Greek god Hermes

For those unfamiliar with the new drama, it's based on the popular young adult novel series of the same name by author and show co-creator Rick Riordan.

The eight-parter follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), who, after discovering he's a demigod, is sent to Camp Half-Blood - the training ground for half-humans.

Just as he's coming to terms with his newfound powers, Percy is accused of stealing sky god Zeus's master lightning bolt. With the help of his friends, Grover and Annabeth, the pre-teen must find the bolt and restore order to Olympus.

© Disney/David Bukach Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson

Chatting about the impressive young cast, co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg revealed how he knew the actors were perfect for the roles.

"They made it immediately apparent," said Jonathan. "From their first audition, the way they brought life to these characters and the way that they carried themselves.

© Disney/David Bukach The show is based on the popular novel series

"Their personalities are something that I don't think you can go looking for but I think the moment you find it, all you want to do is put it on screen and make it a part of the story."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ from 20 December. Episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday.

Reporting by Katie Daly.