Aidan Turner's low-key life in Nova Scotia with famous wife and son

Aidan Turner is perhaps best known for his career-making titular role in BBC's Poldark, as well as his stints in The Hobbit and ITV drama, The Suspect, but the 41-year-old is set to appear in a racy new show that has got everyone talking.

The Irish screen star has a leading role in Disney+'s new series, Rivals. He'll play Declan O'Hara in the Jilly Cooper adaptation alongside other big names like David Tennant, Alex Hassell and Emily Atack.

Away from his acting career, Aidan seemingly prefers to live a quiet life with his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald, also an actress, and their son who was born in 2022.

© Kate Green/BAFTA Caitlin Fitzgerald and Aidan Turner attend the BAFTA Gala 2024

Aidan Turner's ultra-private life with wife and son

Aidan Turner was born in Clondalkin, Ireland but has spent plenty of time in England, most recently while filming Rivals in Gloucestershire and Somerset. He and his wife have also spent time in London due to work commitments.

But the star recently revealed that the family in fact live in Nova Scotia. In an interview with Stylist this week, Aidan spoke briefly about his quiet life with Caitlin – who is known for her roles in HBO's Succession and Masters of Sex – and their young son.

"My wife and I live really close to a doughnut shop here in Nova Scotia called Vandal Doughnuts," he explained when asked about something that brings him joy, adding: "They do a Homer Simpson one which made really happy the other day."

Aidan hardly ever talks about his personal life, but he did share in the interview that being a dad made him view his part on the show in a different light.

"I found something new playing Declan in Rivals," he told the publication. "He feels really grown up, way more than me in a lot of ways."

© Disney+ Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara in Rivals

He continued: "I based a lot of him on my dad. I'm a parent now and there's something about Declan I wouldn't have been able to play until now."

Aidan and Caitlin didn't confirm the arrival of their child publicly, however, the couple were spotted strolling in London with a pushchair in early 2022, and it's been reported that he was born in January that year.

Meanwhile, in July 2023, the star spoke about being a working dad to the Irish Independent, explaining that due to his and Caitlin's hectic schedules as actors, they work together when it comes to parenting.

© Amanda Edwards Caitlin Fitzgerald and Aidan Turner arrive at RLJE Films' "The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then Bigfoot" premiere at ArcLight Hollywood

"My wife is also working at the moment," he said. "She's in The Crucible at The Gielgud Theatre. So straight after today, I'll have to sprint back and take over from the nanny."

"It's become a little easier to work as he's got a little older, but juggling that life, it's hard. Life is definitely very different to what it was before."

Love story with wife Caitlin

Aidan and the actress confirmed they were dating in 2019 but kept things pretty low-key after rarely being seen out in public together.

They met while filming The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot and they married in Italy in 2020.

Due to the restrictions surrounding the pandemic at the time, their wedding was a small and intimate affair. The ceremony was so secret, it wasn't confirmed that the couple had tied the knot until the following year.

© John Phillips Aidan Turner and Caitlin Fitzgerald attend the Gala Night performance of "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" on October 27, 2022

However, the actor later opened up about the nuptials while promoting his ITV drama, The Suspect.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio in September 2022, he revealed: "It was very private, there was almost nobody there. There were six people but no family and a couple of friends that were in Italy already because it was right in the middle of lockdown."

He continued: "A couple of people from the show [The Suspect], because I was shooting over there, had to translate and do all those kinds of things at the actual ceremony itself, for legality reasons. But yeah, it was tiny and beautiful. It was quite a special thing."