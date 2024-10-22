Bridgerton and Line of Duty stars in first look at new detective drama from Sherlock actor

UKTV has shared a first look at its upcoming detective drama, Bookish, from Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), who also stars in the drama alongside Bridgerton's Polly Walker and Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays.

© UKTV Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book in Bookish

The six-part series, which airs on Alibi in 2025, follows "erudite and unconventional" antiquarian bookshop owner Gabriel Book as he helps the police solve a variety of mysterious crimes. The stylish detective drama features three main cases, with each storyline spanning two episodes.

© UKTV Polly Walker plays Trottie

Polly, who plays Gabriel's wife Trottie, and guest-star Daniel, who plays the role of Eric Wellbeloved, are joined by Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) as Jack, Elliot Levey (Quiz) as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, World on Fire) as Sergeant Morris and Buket Kömür (Our House) as Nora.

Some major guest stars also appear in the drama, including Joely Richardson (The Gentlemen) as Sandra Dare, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Great) as Stewart Howard, Paul McGann (Annika) as Mr Kind, Michael Workéyè (This is Going to Hurt) as Billy Fox, Luke Norris (Poldark) as Jesse MacKendrick, and Jonas Nay (Concordia) as Felix.

© UKTV Daniel Mays guest stars as Eric Wellbeloved

Set in the "dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting" of 1940s London, the show focuses on the "whip-smart and debonair" Gabriel Book, a maverick consultant detective to the local police.

The synopsis continues: "The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs to solve even the most puzzling of crimes.

© UKTV Joely Richardson as Sandra Dare and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Stewart Howard

"Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door. She's a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book's sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay."

Bookish comes to Alibi in 2025.