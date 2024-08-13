All Creatures Great and Small and Line of Duty stars team up for new BBC detective drama – and it looks amazing

The BBC has released new images from its upcoming comedy-drama, Ludwig – and it looks so good! David Mitchell stars in the 'case-of-the-week' series alongside Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin and a star-studded cast of regulars, including All Creatures Great and Small actress Dorothy Atkinson and Boiling Point's Izuka Hoyle.

The six-parter follows recluse John 'Ludwig' Taylor, whose quiet life is upended when his identical twin brother James goes missing. In an attempt to track him down, Ludwig assumes his brother's identity. Intrigued? Read the full synopsis below.

"Reclusive puzzle-setter, John 'Ludwig' Taylor (David Mitchell) sees his life of solitude turned upside down when his identical twin brother, James, disappears without a trace. In a quest to track James down, Ludwig assumes his brother’s identity, but by taking over every aspect of James's life, Ludwig is forced to confront his own. Unlike Ludwig, James is no hermit; he's a family man and a highly respected DCI within Cambridge's busy Major Investigations Team."

© Colin Hutton David Mitchell stars in Ludwig

It continues: "These are big shoes to fill for anyone, but for Ludwig playing dad to a ready-made family proves every bit as challenging as tackling the grisliest of crime scenes. However, Ludwig does have one big advantage - his ability to see the world in puzzle form. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

While David leads the cast as Ludwig, Anna portrays his sister-in-law Lucy Betts-Taylor, while Izuka plays DS Alice Finch and Dorothy takes on the role of DCS Carol Shaw.

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin plays Ludwig's sister-in-law Lucy Betts-Taylor

Also starring in the show are Dipo Ola (Landscapers) as DI Russell Carter, Gerran Howell (Suspicion) as DC Simon Evans, Dylan Hughes (Malory Towers) as Henry Betts-Taylor, Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal) as Holly Pinder, and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl) as Chief Constable Ziegler.

© BBC Rose Ayling-Ellis guest stars in the series

Viewers can also expect some major guest stars, including national treasures Derek Jacobi and Felicity Kendal, as well as Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders), Karl Pilkington (Rain Dogs), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing), Paul Chahidi (This Country), and Hammed Animashaun (Black Ops).

Leading star David said of the series: "I'm delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents. Sometimes the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder."

© Colin Hutton Felicity Kendal features in the drama

Ludwig arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the Autumn.