Line of Duty and Baby Reindeer stars team up for star-studded thriller from The Tourist creators

Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes is teaming up with Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Baby Reindeer actress Shalom Brune-Franklin for an upcoming thriller from Prime Video – and it sounds so good.

The series, titled The Assassin, comes from the writing duo Harry and Jack Williams, whose production company, Two Brothers Pictures, is behind the hit TV shows Fleabag and The Tourist.

Keeley and Freddie, who also serve as executive producers, lead the cast as retired assassin Julie and her estranged son, Edward, who are reunited when the latter pays his mum a visit on the remote Greek island.

"Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother," reads the synopsis. "But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie's dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

Keeley Hawes plays Julie

It continues: "Edward's quest for truth clashes with Julie's secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits. Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

Also starring in the six-part series are Riverdale's Gina Gershon, The Morning Show actor Jack Davenport and Dynasty's Alan Dale.

© FAYE THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY Freddie Highmore stars as Edward

Gerald Kyd (The Split), Devon Terrell (Cursed), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (No Time To Die) have also joined the show, with further cast announcements to be made in due course.

While a release date has yet to be announced, filming for the thriller is currently underway in Greece.

© Simon Fitzpatrick Shalom Brune-Franklin also stars in the show

Sarah Hammond, Executive Producer for Two Brothers Pictures said: "We're ecstatic that filming has begun on our exciting new Two Brothers Pictures thriller in Greece, where we're shooting across some fantastic locations. We’re delighted to be working with the unparalleled talents of Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore along with our wonderful production team to bring this brand-new series - full of twists, turns, action and humour - to screens around the world."