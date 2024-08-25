Meet Bridgerton's Yerin Ha: Sophie Beckett star's career and famous family revealed

Dearest reader, there is a new diamond of the season. With Benedict Bridgerton set to take centre stage in series four, Yerin Ha has been cast as his love match, Sophie Beckett. Rumoured to begin filming this September, the latest instalment is adapted from Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, and fans can't wait to watch it unfold.

With a new leading lady heading to the Ton, we felt a formal introduction was in order. From her impressive career, to her famous family connections, here's what we know about Yerin Ha…

Her career so far

At 29 years old, Yerin already boasts an impressive list of credits. After treading the boards as part of the Sydney Theatre Company, the Australian actress made her TV debut in the French-American crime drama, Reef Break (2019).

That same year, it was announced that Yerin had been cast as Kwan Ha in the Steven Spielberg-produced television adaptation of the video game, Halo, which ran from 2022 to 2024.

© Getty Yerin Ha at the Halo premiere in 2022

Among her other major TV roles, the rising star has appeared as Ah Rah in Troppo (2022) and Alice in Bad Behaviour (2023). The former landed Yerin a nomination for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress at the 2023 Logie Awards.

Currently, Yerin's only film credit is listed as Sissy – a 2022 independent horror-thriller starring Aisha Dee, Emily De Margheriti and Daniel Monks. According to IMDb, Yerin has finished shooting the sci-fi series and prequel, Dune: Prophecy. She is billed as young Kasha.

Famous family

Yerin isn't the only celebrity in her family. Her grandmother, Son Sook, is a celebrated South Korean actress and former politician. Renowned for her work on stage, Son has won countless Baeksang Arts Awards, as well as an MBC Drama Award.

© Getty Yerin's grandmother is a famous actress, and her parents are also actors

"My grandma's an actor and my parents met each other in acting school, so I've always grown up with this knowledge of what theatre and screen are, so that's something I was always interested in," Yerin told Vogue Australia in November 2019.

Revealing the sage advice that her grandmother gave to her, Yerin recalled how Son had told her to "Be brave, be courageous and stand up for what you believe in."

© Getty Son Sook is a celebrated South Korean actress and former politician

Sharing a close bond with Son, Yerin has also noted that she'd love to collaborate with her. Listing the actors and filmmakers she admires most, the actress told the Korea Herald: "It will be a great honor to work with my grandmother as well."