Kelly Ripa discusses 'scoring goals' at work during 24 year career at Live

Kelly Ripa gave a revealing insight into her decade-spanning career on Live this week, during a playful discussion with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The pair were talking about how Mark was distracted when Kelly was trying to call him, because he was watching the football.

Mark replied: "Listen, if you scored five goals in seven games, I'd be talking to you every single of the day. I'd be talking about you, to you."

Kelly replied: "Let me tell you something, I've worked here for 24 years, I've scored a lot of goals." Mark began laughing as the audience started clapping.

"Oh so many goals, so many hat tricks, I've played defense when necessary," the Live Wire author continued.

She then went on to tell her husband: "I'm not talking about TV." Mark then quickly changed the subject, telling Kelly: "The weather today's going to be beautiful."

Kelly has worked on Live since 2001. For ten years until 2011, she worked alongside Regis Philbin, before hosting the show solo for almost a year until Michael Strahan became her new co-host in 2012.

The pair worked together for four years, and in 2017, Ryan Seacrest took over the role from Michael. The pair co-hosted until 2023, when Ryan made the decision to leave in order to focus on his work projects in LA.

Kelly has since been joined by her husband Mark, who was no stranger to the show, having subbed for Ryan over the years.

The pair have been a big hit with viewers and even won a Daytime Emmy Award earlier this year. The couple often start the show talking about their personal lives, and are incredibly open, discussing everything from their children to what they get up to at the weekends.

During her time on Live, Kelly has formed close bonds with the backstage crew, and considers them family. She opened up about working on Live with nine producers and staffers during an interview with People, where they spoke about being there for each other during times of need.

Live producer Elyssa Shapiro Hessler opened up about a time when her daughter was ill and had a fever, and while she was at work, she found out that her daughter had a seizure and was going to hospital.

When Kelly asked her if she wanted to go out for lunch with them, she told her: "I'm in an ambulance, actually, going to the hospital; Devin's had a seizure." She then revealed the Live host's response: "And Kelly was like, 'What hospital are you going to? I'll meet you there.'"

The star also revealed that her children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, are close with her work colleague's children too, and that they have grown up together and enjoyed going on trips together when Live was on location.