Lola Consuelos looks unrecognizable after transformation as she's supported by mom Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola has new music, and a fresh look to go with it.

The 23-year-old is promoting her album, "The Watcher, "with the backing of her famous family.

Her mom, dad and brother, Michael, posted a photo of Lola looking very different from usual.

Hiding behind a pair of edgy, yellow sunglasses, and pulling a sultry pose, Lola was almost unrecognizable from the fresh-faced appearance she often sports.

She wore a leather jacket and sweats, and rocked a fierce manicure too.

Lola has been releasing music since 2022, starting with her debut, "Paranoia Silverlining,"

Last year, Lola spoke with Entertainment Tonight about putting out her music into the world. "Everyone always asks me, 'Is your music about specific people?'"

"I've only released two songs, but truly both of them are not necessarily about anything, anyone specific, but definitely situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]. When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."

She confessed to being "really happy that I'm at a place where I feel comfortable and excited enough to wanna release my music."

And her parents are hugely supportive of her choice of career.

"[They tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking," Lola said. "It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I, just how to act in general, not even just in specifically your career, but everyday life."

She also confessed she has no interest in going into acting like her parents and brother, Michael.

"Never once have I ever felt the need to do that," she quipped.

Her musical talent doesn't come from Kelly or Mark though, with the Live! host telling Access Hollywood: "She definitely is interested in you know, well I guess showbiz is the record industry, but it's like, we have no musical talent between the three of us [Kelly, Mark and Michael]. "But she definitely has all the talent for all of us."

Michael is successfully making his mark in the TV and film world, initially as an actor, but now as a producer.

Their youngest son, Joaquin, is still at college in Michigan and is a force to be reckoned with on the wrestling team.

When Joaquin flew the nest in 2021, Kelly and Mark were vocal about how difficult it was at the beginning, but they have since embraced the change and enjoy the quality time they do get with their children.