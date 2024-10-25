Death in Paradise star reveals new show is their 'most personal' project yet

Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon might be best known by fans as Detective Inspector Jack Mooney - but the star has also enjoyed a hugely successful comedy career - and has revealed that he is returning to the stage.

The star has called his upcoming tour his "most personal show yet", and will be kicking things off from September 2025 in the UK. The tour, Not Himself, will go on sale from 31 October. So what can you expect from the show?

The synopsis reads: "Taking the audience on a thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket, Ardal examines his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life. Not Himself is a testament to the healing power of humour, touched with life enhancing observations and unexpected twists.

"With no major trauma of his own to draw on for material, apart from the drag of getting older, this hilarious and touching show sees Ardal turn his gaze outwards at the joys and follies of contemporary life, with no current idiocy left unexamined. Towel Animals? A.I.? Chair Yoga?

"Cauliflower as a main course? Yes. Yes. Yes. And Yes. Join Ardal as he navigates the ridiculousness of our times, reminding us all to find laughter amidst life's chaos."

Ardal O'Hanlon is to go on a stand-up tour

Speaking about the show, Ardal said: "The itch is back! I can't put it off any longer. The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you're free to my most personal show yet."

This isn't the only project that Ardal has been busy with - and spoiler alert if you want no surprises about the Death in Paradise universe - the star made a surprise cameo in the show's new spin-off, Return to Paradise. Though the series won't be airing in the UK for a while yet - it has already landed in Australia, and fans were thrilled to see Jack Mooney return.

© BBC Anna Samson in Return to Paradise

The new spin-off follows Met Police officer DI Mackenzie Clarke, who leaves London for Australia after being accused of tampering with evidence. When she returns to her hometown of Dolphin Cove, she's met with a frosty reception having left her ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar years before.

The synopsis reads: "But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station. Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."

