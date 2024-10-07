Ralf Little's friend hints at what Death in Paradise star has 'been through' ahead of new show

Former Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little is famously good pals with his Two Pints of Lager co-star Will Mellor, who has opened up about their friendship ahead of their new series Will & Ralf Should Know Better.

The show, which airs on U&Dave on Monday, follows the pair as they travel across the UK trying out new experiences and learning exciting things about themselves along the way.

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

Speaking to Radio Times about their friendship, Will explained: "I am much more open than he is, and that's why I think our friendship works. Because we're so different as people, and that's why the podcast [Two Pints with Will and Ralf] works, and hopefully people will enjoy what we do in this show, because we are very different people.

© Goffredo di Crollalanza Will Mellor and Ralf Little during TRIC Awards in 2005

He spoke about how Ralf has his "guard up", adding: "Ralf never talks about his past or his emotions or how he feels, he sort of has a guard up, and I was hoping that he'd let that down a bit, and I was really glad he did open up and talk.

"I think he's sort of scared of what might come out if he opens the floodgates, a little bit like we all are, but I found out a lot more about him, and it makes sense now why he is a certain way, because I found out what he's been through. Everyone's got a past, but not everyone's ready to talk about it. And I think this show give us an opportunity to do that as well, definitely."

Ralf is a hugely successful actor as well as a former footballer, and previously played for semi-professional clubs. During an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?, Ralf discovered that his great grandfather was a talented footballer who was selected to play for Wales' national team, but quit his career in 1904 due to his religion.

Speaking about the situation, Ralf said: "Oh man, so he gave up playing football for religion? I can't begin to tell you as an atheist, how upsetting that is to me. Albert, what are you doing? Well, what a twist. What a twist I did not see that coming.

"Obviously I can't wait to find out what that was all about but I'm not gonna lie right now. I am disappointed, I am kind of heartbroken."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise

Since appearing alongside Will in Two Pints of Lager, Ralf has gone on to star in shows including Doctor Who, Inside No 9 and The A Word, as well as playing DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. The star recently quit the show after 39 episodes. He said: "I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four and a half years. It's been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life.

"The team that makes Death in Paradise - the producers, writers, directors, crew, guest cast, and my magnificent co-stars - they know what they're doing, and the future is in good hands. I can’t wait to see what happens next. It’s been the ride of a lifetime."