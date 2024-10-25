All Creatures Great and Small viewers issue same plea after disappointment in series five finale

Series five of All Creatures Great and Small drew to an end on Thursday night and while it's safe to say viewers thoroughly enjoyed the episode, some were a little disappointed at the lack of scenes between Siegfried (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley).

Fans have long been hoping that the vet and his housekeeper would finally confess their love for one another in season five after flirtation between the pair ramped up in the earlier episodes.

WATCH: Have you enjoyed series five?

Taking to social media, one fan pleaded with the show's writers to give the duo more screen time in the upcoming sixth season, writing: "Brilliant acting as always #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall #acgas but really missing the screen time between Siegfried and Audrey. Please can the Christmas Special and Series 6 be promising," while another added: "So far the slow burn has been done so well, gradually, realistically, mindfully. But now it feels as if they've extinguished that with a bang. Please tell me that this is not the death of a very good ship that is really loved in the #ACGAS fandom?"

© Channel 5 Fans were hoping for more scenes between Siegfried and Mrs Hall

A third viewer was more optimistic and wrote: "Deciding that they've started giving us less Audrey and Siegfried for a reason. Like we'll all start going through withdrawals, and then they can give us some amazing moments in the Christmas special so they'll be more impactful?" Another said the lack of scenes between the fan-favourite pairing was "disappointing."

© Channel 5 Viewers are loving the 'slow-burn romance'

Addressing the slow-burn romance between Mrs Hall and Siegfried, actors Anna and Samuel kept their cards close to their chest during their recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

While Samuel said the pair would "be a disaster" together, Anna added that there "are lots of reasons not to" take their relationship further. However, Samuel did add that the pair might get together in the distant future. "We were thinking maybe when the children have grown up and have left home, no telly. There's not much else to do," suggested the Slow Horses star.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Anna and Samuel were tight-lipped over their characters' future

Despite the lack of scenes between Siegfried and Mrs Hall, fans loved the finale and were full of praise for the cast.

One person penned: "What a gorgeous wonderful episode. Made me cry and made me laugh and showed us proper family at end. Too adorable," while another added: "Fab episode this week. Excellent writing, brilliantly acted. This is a tight team."

© Helen Williams / Playground Prod / Channel 5 Television Fans praised the latest series as it drew to a close

A third fan penned: "It's ended way too soon, what a brilliant episode tonight. Really going to miss #ACGAS & its wonderful, incredible cast."

All Creatures Great and Small will return to Channel 5 in December with a Christmas Special.