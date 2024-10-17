Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Death in Paradise fan favourite says 'door is open' for return after shock series 13 exit
Series,DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), Catherine Bordey (ÉLIZABETH BOURGINE), Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Darlene (GINNY HOLDER), Marlon Pryce (TAHJ MILES)© Denis Guyenon

Death in Paradise star says 'door is open' for return after shock series 13 exit

Tahj Miles played Officer Marlon Pryce for four years

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles has said the "door is always open" for his return to the programme. The actor left the long-running crime drama after four years in series 13, when his character Officer Marlon Pryce left Saint Marie to accompany his sister in Jamaica, where she was offered a place at a prestigious school in Kingston. 

In a new interview, Tahj said he'd "never say no" to making a comeback. "I never say no to anything," he told RadioTimes.com. "My character didn't die, so the door's always open. But it just has to make sense. It all has to make sense.

Tahj Miles as Marlon in Death in Paradise© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon
Tahj Miles as Marlon in Death in Paradise

"So just know that on my end, it made sense to me," he continued. "And if you don't see me on the show for the next two, three years, just know that it doesn't make sense in that moment in time, for whatever reason, whether it's just what I'm doing personally in my life, the direction they're going in on the show, the direction they want to bring the character back into.

"If I'm back, it's because it makes sense. I don't like doing things that don't make sense. That's when we get into a whole bunch of problems. But never say never. The door's open. So we'll see, we'll see," he added.

Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), Marlon Pryce (TAHJ MILES), DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE), DS Florence Cassell (JOSEPHINE JOBERT), Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE) © Amelia Troubridge
Tahj left the show in series 13

Tahj joined the BBC drama back in series ten and starred in 31 episodes before stepping down from the role in series 13, which also marked Ralf Little's final turn as lead detective Neville Parker. 

Tahj is back on our TV screens in the BBC's new drama, Mr Loverman, an eight-part adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo's novel. 

Morris De La Roux (ARIYON BAKARE), Daniel Walker (TAHJ MILES), Barry Walker (LENNIE JAMES), Maxine Walker (TAMARA LAWRANCE), Carmel Walker (SHARON D CLARKE) & Donna Walker (SHARLENE WHYTE) in Mr Loverman© Des Willie
Tahj stars in BBC drama, Mr Loverman

Lennie James stars in the show as Antiguan-born 74-year-old Barrington Jedidiah Walker, who is having a secret affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux (Ariyon Bakare).

WATCH: The trailer for the BBC’s new drama, Mr Loverman

Tahj portrays grandson Daniel in the series, which is described as a "life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself". 

The synopsis reads: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a seventy-four-year-old, Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

Maxine Walker (TAMARA LAWRANCE) & Daniel Walker (TAHJ MILES) in Mr Loverman© Fable Pictures/Des Willie/BBC
The series is based on Bernardine Evaristo's novel

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures."

Mr Loverman is available on BBC iPlayer.

