Daniel Craig wows in steamy movie trailer for Queer - as fans call for Oscar nomination

Daniel Craig is set to star in the new Luca Guadagnino movie Queer, and fans are already calling for an Oscar nomination for the James Bond star after tuning into the risqué trailer.

The trailer, which landed on Tuesday, sees Daniel play William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City who falls for a former soldier, Eugene Allerton. The synopsis reads: "William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community.

WATCH: Daniel Craig stars in Queer

"His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody."

The 007 actor stars alongside Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman, and viewers were loving the first look, with one person writing: "Best movie I’ve ever watched and it’s just the trailer," while another added: "I love this trailer and this cover song. I am very intrigued to see what people think of this."

Daniel Craig stars in the upcoming movie Queer

Others were already calling for Daniel to receive an Oscar nomination, with one fan posting: "Here's hoping Daniel Craig secures his first Oscar nomination with this one, he looks spectacular," while another wrote: "This sporadic release actually works this Oscar cycle since there is no obvious film taking anything this year, Daniel might snag a nom if the performance is as good as the early reviewers claim."

Speaking about taking on the role, Daniel explained: "I recognised something in it that I thought I could get my head into, so it was a very simple decision. I told Luca that I thought this was a love story – and I still think this is a love story."

He was also full of praise for his co-star Drew, particularly while filming intimate scenes, saying: "Thank God I had him to play opposite. When Drew came along, it was straight into rehearsals and rolling around on the floor doing these incredible moves, so we kind of broke the ice with that.

© Yannis Drakoulidis Will you be watching Queer?

"I've shot some terrible love scenes in my career. They're out there to see. Again, that sort of vulnerability, openness, surrender and keeping it as real as it possibly can [be]...

"Sex is wonderful and messy and complicated and all of those things. And hopefully we've managed to stick that on the screen, because that's what happens in the bedroom.

"But hopefully it looks like two people who are into each other. That's all you could ever want."