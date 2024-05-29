Knives Out season 3 FULL cast: Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor and more

It's not a Knives Out mystery without Daniel Craig. While the actor remains tight-lipped about the third film, he's already lent his voice to a teaser clip released on X.

As he prepares to transform into legendary sleuth, Benoit Blanc, Daniel has explained what it takes to become the eccentric detective. During a 2022 appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the actor revealed that he'd spent months with an accent coach ahead of Glass Onion.

As fans will remember, the second film also confirmed that Benoit was happily married to a nameless character played by Hugh Grant. Speaking to W in 2023, Daniel noted that while he loved the big reveal, he hopes to keep Benoit as enigmatic as possible in future instalments.

"Even though we've now seen a bit of his home life, I do hope that Benoit remains something of a mystery," said the A-lister. "I like that he arrives from some glamorous place and then disappears to another glamorous place, only to reappear again. He has a dream life."