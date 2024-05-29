Knives Out season 3 FULL cast: Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor and more

Benoit Blanc is back on the case! Returning in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the world's greatest detective, with his "most dangerous case" just around the corner.
Expected to enter production in June, the third flick is slated for release in 2025, and with director Rian Johnson drip-feeding details, it's time to meet the cast. Keep reading for all the details…
Daniel Craig
It's not a Knives Out mystery without Daniel Craig. While the actor remains tight-lipped about the third film, he's already lent his voice to a teaser clip released on X.
As he prepares to transform into legendary sleuth, Benoit Blanc, Daniel has explained what it takes to become the eccentric detective. During a 2022 appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the actor revealed that he'd spent months with an accent coach ahead of Glass Onion.
As fans will remember, the second film also confirmed that Benoit was happily married to a nameless character played by Hugh Grant. Speaking to W in 2023, Daniel noted that while he loved the big reveal, he hopes to keep Benoit as enigmatic as possible in future instalments.
"Even though we've now seen a bit of his home life, I do hope that Benoit remains something of a mystery," said the A-lister. "I like that he arrives from some glamorous place and then disappears to another glamorous place, only to reappear again. He has a dream life."
Andrew Scott
Ripley and Sherlock star Andrew Scott has joined the cast of Wake Up Dead Man. For the time being, his character remains a mystery.
Andrew's casting marks a mini James Bond reunion, as he previously starred alongside Daniel Craig in Spectre.
Read more
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor is having a moment! Fresh off the press tour for Challengers, the British star has signed on to the big-budget blockbuster. A rising star, Josh has made a name for himself in recent years, having appeared in Emma, The Crown, and Bonus Track.
Cailee Spaeny
Cailee Spaeny became the talk of Hollywood thanks to her nuanced performance in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. She's also known and loved for appearing in The First Lady and Civil War. Details surrounding Cailee's character are being kept under wraps for now, but we can't wait to see the actress in Wake Up Dead Man.
Rumored cast members
Cast members are gradually being announced, which has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. So far, Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan's names have been mentioned, but nothing's set in stone. Watch this space – we'll keep you updated if there's any news.