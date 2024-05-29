Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Knives Out season 3 FULL cast: Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor and more
Knives Out season 3 FULL cast: Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor and more

The whodunit is slated for release in 2025

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Benoit Blanc is back on the case! Returning in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the world's greatest detective, with his "most dangerous case" just around the corner. 

Expected to enter production in June, the third flick is slated for release in 2025, and with director Rian Johnson drip-feeding details, it's time to meet the cast. Keep reading for all the details…

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion© Netflix

Daniel Craig

It's not a Knives Out mystery without Daniel Craig. While the actor remains tight-lipped about the third film, he's already lent his voice to a teaser clip released on X. 

As he prepares to transform into legendary sleuth, Benoit Blanc, Daniel has explained what it takes to become the eccentric detective. During a 2022 appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the actor revealed that he'd spent months with an accent coach ahead of Glass Onion. 

As fans will remember, the second film also confirmed that Benoit was happily married to a nameless character played by Hugh Grant. Speaking to W in 2023, Daniel noted that while he loved the big reveal, he hopes to keep Benoit as enigmatic as possible in future instalments. 

"Even though we've now seen a bit of his home life, I do hope that Benoit remains something of a mystery," said the A-lister. "I like that he arrives from some glamorous place and then disappears to another glamorous place, only to reappear again. He has a dream life." 

Close up of Andrew Scott at the Ripley premiere © Getty

Andrew Scott

Ripley and Sherlock star Andrew Scott has joined the cast of Wake Up Dead Man. For the time being, his character remains a mystery. 

Andrew's casting marks a mini James Bond reunion, as he previously starred alongside Daniel Craig in Spectre

josh o connor premiere

Josh O'Connor

Josh O'Connor is having a moment! Fresh off the press tour for Challengers, the British star has signed on to the big-budget blockbuster. A rising star, Josh has made a name for himself in recent years, having appeared in Emma, The Crown, and Bonus Track

Cailee Spaeny attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "How It Ends" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny became the talk of Hollywood thanks to her nuanced performance in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. She's also known and loved for appearing in The First Lady and Civil War. Details surrounding Cailee's character are being kept under wraps for now, but we can't wait to see the actress in Wake Up Dead Man. 

Split image of Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan© Getty

Rumored cast members

Cast members are gradually being announced, which has sent the rumor mill into overdrive. So far, Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan's names have been mentioned, but nothing's set in stone. Watch this space – we'll keep you updated if there's any news.

